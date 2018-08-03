Everyone who owes fines and fees from criminal convictions in Orleans Parish must have the chance to plead poverty before a "neutral forum" before landing in jail for failing to pay, a federal judge ruled Friday.
Barring appeal, the ruling from U.S. District Judge Sarah Vance marks the end of a 3-year legal battle over the so-called "debtor's prison" lawsuit brought by a handful of criminal convicts who were jailed for days or longer in Orleans Parish without a chance to prove they couldn't afford the fines and fees they owed.
Vance broadened the scope of the case Thursday with a 35-page order granting class-action status to anyone who owes court-issued fines and fees, now or in the future.
On Friday, Vance declared that "undisputed evidence" shows the 13 judges of the Orleans Parish criminal court have "a policy or practice of not inquiring into criminal defendants' ability to pay before those individuals are imprisoned for nonpayment of court debts." She also declared that the judges have an "institutional conflict of interest" in making such poverty determinations themselves.
That's because proceeds from fines and fees go directly to the court's Judicial Expense Fund, a kitty controlled by the judges that can be used for a broad range of judicial expenses.
Vance ruled that the court's failure to "provide a neutral forum for determination of such persons' ability to pay is unconstitutional."
The decision appears to leave it to the court to decide how to set up a mechanism for such decisions. Fines and fees have contributed about $1 million a year to the court's coffers.
Vance telegraphed her final ruling with a preliminary decision on key issues in the case in December.
On Friday, she cited a 1983 U.S. Supreme Court decision that found the 14th Amendment bars states from arresting or detaining a defendant only for failing to pay court costs without determining if that failure was willful.
For years, the Orleans Parish court's collections department -- as well as individual judges -- routinely issued arrest warrants to people who failed to pay fines and fees assess upon a conviction. Civil rights groups claimed that practice created an “unconstitutional and unjust modern debtors’ prison.”
In response to the legal attack, court officials recalled thousands of arrest warrants issued solely on the basis of unpaid fines or fees, writing off about $1 million in court debts in the process. Other warrants remain in place, such as those involving failures to appear in court or lapsed restitution payments to victims.
Vance settled most of the remaining issues from the federal lawsuit in December. But on Thursday, she ruled that her decision applies to a broad class of people: everyone who now owes money from fines and fees, and everyone who will incur those debts in the future.
She also threw out a separate claim by the plaintiffs, who argued that it was unconstitutional to jail people who fail to pay criminal fines when those who owe them from civil judgments don't face the same threat.
Regardless, attorneys for the plaintiffs claimed a big win Friday.
"This is a victory for the people of New Orleans and for those committed to fixing the breaks in the criminal justice system,” said Kristen Clarke, president and executive Director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.
"America treats being poor as a crime, disproportionately victimizing people of color. This ruling ensures that people can no longer be thrown in jail in New Orleans Parish for their poverty alone.”
Federal lawsuit claims Orleans Parish judges create 'debtors’ prison' by illegally jailing people for failure to pay fees and fines without hearing
Reform advocates have focused significant resources in recent years fighting criminal justice systems nationally that rely heavily on arrests and convictions for their financial well-being, from taking a percentage of bail money to collecting fines and fees levied on anyone from traffic scofflaws to serious felons.
In Orleans Parish, 80 percent or more of criminal defendants are deemed indigent and represented by public defenders.
A report last year by the Vera Institute of Justice found that some 550 Orleans Parish defendants sit in jail on any given day because they can't come up with enough money to bond out, or because they were booked on arrest warrants for failing to pay fines and fees from a previous conviction.
The fedeal case has left a hole, at least temporarily, in a court budget that has counted on about $1 million a year from fines and fees. Some judges have been loathe to enforce payment amid the uncertainty.
Dennis Phayer, an attorney for the defendant judges, did not return a message Friday seeking comment on the ruling.
Judicial Administrator Rob Kazik said he hadn't yet read Vance's ruling but that the judges would be meeting next week to discuss it.