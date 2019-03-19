More than four years ago, Cornell Glover was gunned down outside his mother’s house on an Algiers street.

He was the third of her four children to be killed.

A New Orleans prosecutor said the shooting was part of the city’s cycle of retaliatory violence, where beefs are more often settled by guns than jurors.

On Tuesday, hours after a witness stepped forward in what he said was a bid to break that cycle, 30-year-old Jeremie Bailey admitted to killing Glover. His plea deal brought an abrupt end to his murder trial.

Bailey not only pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the killing of Cornell Glover, but also pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder in a separate 2011 shooting that involved the witness — Glover’s cousin Michael — and second-degree battery for a 2016 jailhouse beating of the same man.

Under the terms hashed out with the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office, Criminal District Court Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier sentenced Bailey to 30 years in prison.

The plea deal put a stop to a trial involving a complex series of allegations against Bailey spanning a five-year period.

Police accused Bailey of shooting Michael Glover in June 2011 in Algiers. Michael Glover, who said Bailey was angry at his sister for reasons he did not understand, survived three gunshot wounds.

Bailey then shot Cornell Glover — a 30-year-old nicknamed “Bacon” — in front of his mother's house in the 3300 block of De Armas Street on Nov. 30, 2014, police said.

Authorities said that after the second shooting, Michael Glover belatedly came forward to finger Bailey in the first attack. When Michael Glover himself was arrested in August 2016 in an unrelated case, Bailey took advantage of the fact that they were placed on the same jail tier to brutally beat him, deputies said.

Addressing the jury on Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Jason Napoli said the killing of Cornell Glover stemmed from a dispute spanning generations.

“It’s a reason that makes no sense, but we keep seeing it over and over again. We are here because of a neighborhood beef,” he said. “Back-and-forth killings, ruining lives in your city. That is what makes your city one of the most murderous cities in your country.”

He promised that the case against Bailey would feature an unusual twist for a homicide trial: the victim’s own words.

With his life draining out of him, Cornell Glover told two witnesses that Bailey had shot him, Napoli said. “In order to find that man not guilty, you will need to turn your back on Cornell’s dying words,” he said.

Bailey’s defense attorney, Michael Kennedy, didn’t dispute that Glover had named his client as one of two gunmen. But he argued that Bailey was the victim of a bad identification made at night and in the heat of the moment. He also suggested that the beating in jail was the result of Bailey’s frustration at being wrongly labeled a murderer.

Kennedy said prosecutors had sewn together a patchwork of different accusations in an attempt to make something stick.

Yet Bailey’s resolve to see the case through to a verdict apparently vanished after Michael Glover, 28, took the stand and explained why he was reluctant to identify Bailey out of a photo lineup after the first shooting.

“I knew the consequences of me telling,” Michael Glover said. “I was going to die for that … 'cause rats get stitches.”

Michael Glover acknowledged that he did not arrive at De Armas Street in time to have direct knowledge about his cousin’s death. But seeing blood on the pavement helped him make up his mind to cooperate.

“I felt like I had to say something, because it was my family. If it was me, I would have said nothing, but once my family got involved, it went too far,” he said.

When Napoli asked Glover who shot him in 2011, he pointed straight at Bailey.

Michael Glover also brought up something his family has long suspected: that Bailey was responsible for killing another one of Cynthia Glover’s children.

“I felt like if I didn’t say anything he would have walked free on both of my cousins' murders,” he said.

That prompted a request for a mistrial from Kennedy, the defense attorney, because prosecutors were barred from bringing that claim up at the trial. The judge denied the request on the basis that Michael Glover's statement was a brief one.

Kennedy said afterward that the case was complex and tough given the interlocking accusations.

“In the end we were forced to take a hard look at the case and make the difficult decisions that happen way too often at Tulane and Broad,” he said, referring to the Criminal District Courthouse location. “Thirty years is no small amount of time, but it was absolutely the best outcome in this situation.”

Kennedy also questioned why Glover had been placed on the same jail tier as Bailey, despite a court order that was supposed to keep them separated.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office is required to separate inmates with known disputes under the terms of a 2013 federal court order. In a report issued Monday, federal monitors said the jail is only in “partial compliance” with that order after years of struggling to fulfill it.

Bailey’s guilty plea brought a mixed sense of satisfaction to the Glover family.

Cornell Glover’s grandmother, Rebecca, said she was glad the case was over after more than four years and dozens of court dates. However, she and Cynthia Glover’s sister Cheryl both alleged that one of Bailey’s relatives threatened them at the courthouse just after the plea.

“Now I’m scared again,” Cheryl Glover said. “It’s like nothing ever changed.”