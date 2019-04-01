Craig Taffaro, the former Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office chief deputy who was convicted on a raft of tax evasion charges, can breathe easy after a federal appeals court on Friday upheld a district judge’s decision to spare him jail time.

A three-judge panel was unanimous in affirming U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman’s sentence of five years of probation for the longtime lawman, who dodged taxes on a marine grocery broker business he co-owned with former Sheriff Newell Normand.

Prosecutors said that Taffaro, who spent five decades in local law enforcement, overstated his expenses and mileage and effectively cheated the government out of $75,000.

Jurors convicted Taffaro of 12 federal tax charges at a trial in January 2018 at which both he and Normand testified.

Four months later, Feldman, citing Taffaro’s public service, age and health problems, bucked federal sentencing guidelines that recommended 27 to 33 months of imprisonment. He let Taffaro loose with probation instead.

Federal prosecutors argued that Feldman's sentence was "substantively unreasonable."

Yet while one 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge wrote a separate tongue-lashing for the 71-year-old Taffaro, he agreed with the other judges that Feldman was within his rights.

The judges said that unlike Hollywood producer Peter Hoffman, who received probation from Feldman after he was convicted of bilking Louisiana’s tax credit program, Taffaro acted alone and on a much smaller scale.

A separate appeals court panel last year tossed out Feldman's sentence of probation for Hoffman. He has yet to be resentenced, court records show.

“Further, the district court decided that, even considering the public interest in deterrence, Taffaro’s age, physical condition, family responsibilities, charitable activity, work as a law enforcement officer, and voluntary service in the military during the Vietnam era deserved weight,” Judge Edith Brown Clement wrote in an opinion joined by Judges Priscilla Brown and James Ho.

Taffaro’s defense lawyer, Mike Magner, said the decision was “fully expected.”

“The toughest judge in the Eastern District of Louisiana sat through the entire trial, and found specifically that my client had an unblemished career in law enforcement, but that he made some sloppy mistakes on his taxes,” Magner said. “He came up with a fair and just sentence.”

Magner said he would be surprised if prosecutors under U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser choose to further appeal Taffaro's sentence.

While Ho agreed with the other members of the panel on the result, he fretted in a separate concurrence about the message Taffaro's sentence sent.

Ho, a Donald Trump appointee, has earned a reputation for strongly worded opinions since his 2017 confirmation.

“I fear that the sentence awarded in this case — probation only, no prison time, despite multiple acts of tax evasion and false tax returns across a 12-year period — will only further fuel public cynicism and distrust of our institutions of government,” Ho said.

He ticked off all the business expenses Taffaro had claimed, including a cruise to Alaska with his wife, and mused about what would have happened if an ordinary citizen had done the same.

“Would that person have received zero prison time as well?” he asked.