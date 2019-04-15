A Lafitte man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping and attempting to rape a woman he grabbed from her Marrero garden in 2017.
Michael Duhon, 32, pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping and attempted first degree rape last week in 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna.
Judge Nancy Miller sentenced Duhon on Wednesday to 25 years on each count, ordering them to be served concurrently, according to court records.
Duhon was given credit for time served and will not be eligible for parole, probation or suspended sentence.
Duhon was arrested Sept. 9 after physical evidence taken from the bedroom of a home in the 2500 block of Arizona Drive in Marrero almost a year before matched his DNA in an FBI database.
Authorities say Duhon used to live on the same street on the victim, a 57-year-old woman. He was pacing back and forth in an adjacent yard while she worked in her backyard garden but then jumped the fence and grabbed her.
Armed with a gun, Duhon bound the woman's hands behind her back with a zip tie and forced her into her home, where he slammed her head on the floor, removed some of her clothing and bound her legs.
Authorities said Duhon was not able to complete the act of rape, but masturbated over the woman before cutting her restraints with a kitchen knife and taking her pants and wallet.