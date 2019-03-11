The retrial of former federal drug agent Chad Scott, originally set for next week, has been delayed by a federal judge until August, pushing back the high-profile corruption case that resulted in a mistrial last month.

Defense attorneys argued successfully that their schedules were too full and that six weeks since the first trial ended was too little time to prepare new witnesses they intended to bring.

Scott, a former agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration, faces eleven federal criminal charges, including obstruction of justice, perjury, falsification of government forms and conspiracy.

His first trial, on seven of those counts, ended in mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a verdict on any of the charges. A second trial on the remaining four counts is currently set for October.

In arguing for a delay, Scott's attorneys said they were trying to secure the testimony of an additional expert witness and that March 18 would be too little time to get the necessary reports and preparation finished.

U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo, in a March 8 ruling, agreed to the request.

"Failure to grant a continuance would deny counsel for the defendants reasonable time necessary for effective preparation," Milazzo wrote. She set the retrial date for Aug. 19.

Separately, in a March 6 hearing, Milazzo heard arguments in a defense motion to dismiss the indictment against Scott. Defense attorneys have argued that prosecutors retaliated against James "Skip" Sewell, one of Scott's former DEA supervisors who has since left the agency and gone to work for 22nd Judicial District Attorney Warren Montgomery. Late last year, Sewell was sworn in as a DA's office representative on a DEA task force.

But after Sewell testified in Scott's trial, he was removed from the task force, according to filings by Matthew Coman and Stephen Garcia, Scott's attorneys. That retaliation against Sewell was evidence of the government's attempt to intimidate witnesses, Scott's attorneys said in asking the judge to toss the case.

They also argued that Sewell's removal from the task force had rippled out to another potential witness, who refused to testify for fear of retaliation against his child, who works for the DEA.

Prosecutors Charles Miracle and Timothy Duree denied the accusation, insisting that Sewell's removal from the task force was the result of errors in his paperwork that were discovered by DEA brass without prosecutors even knowing about it.

Evidence shows "that the prosecution team has carefully avoided taking any action that could even suggest the slightest hint of potential witness interference," they wrote.

Milazzo has yet to rule on the motion.