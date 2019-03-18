The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it will reconsider whether defendants in state court can be convicted by split juries, a move that has the potential to rewrite decades of precedent and affect an untold number of cases from Louisiana and Oregon.

The court will hear arguments from lawyers for Evangelisto Ramos, who was convicted of murder in 2016 for a stabbing in Central City and sentenced to life in prison.

Only 10 of 12 jurors voted to convict Ramos of second-degree murder -- but in Louisiana that was enough for a judge to hand him an automatic life sentence.

Louisiana voted overwhelmingly to do away with split jury convictions in November, leaving only Oregon with a similar rule in place. But Ramos and countless other defendants in Louisiana were convicted under the old system, which did allow for non-unanimous verdicts.

Ramos’ attorneys with the Promise of Justice Initiative in New Orleans argue that the U.S. Constitution -- which does require unanimous jury verdicts -- should apply to state cases like his.

Further, they add that the state law allowing a split jury vote to convict “was adopted as part of a strategy by the Louisiana Constitutional Convention of 1898 to establish white supremacy.”

+2 DNA led to arrest of suspect in killing of woman found in trash can Offshore worker Evangelisto Ramos told New Orleans police in December that he had been with Trinece Fedison the night before her body was disc…

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed non-unanimous jury verdicts in a 1972 decision.

In a brief opposing Ramos’ petition to the high court, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said that 47-year-old precedent should stand.

They argue that overturning Supreme Court precedent would create chaos in Louisiana and Oregon’s courtrooms, potentially forcing judges to revisit thousands of convictions.

Meanwhile, while they admit that the 1898 convention was stocked with racist delegates, they said there was no clear evidence that the split jury rule was based on “racism rather than judicial efficiency.”

They also note that the split jury rule remained in place after the 1974 state constitutional convention.

Ramos, an offshore worker, was convicted in the 2014 killing of Trinece Fedison, 43, whose body was found stuffed in a trash can in the 3300 block of Danneel Street.

Louisiana's new law took effect in Jan. 1. It applies only to cases involving crimes committed on or after that date, meaning that for the time being, most Louisiana defendants are still being tried under the discarded split-jury scheme.

-This is a developing story. Check back for updates.