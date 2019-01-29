A Metairie teenager who brought a stolen gun to East Jefferson High School in May has been sentenced to three years of active probation after pleading guilty in state district court.
Liroy Friloux, 18, was given a five-year suspended sentence Monday by Judge Stephen Grefer in 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna, court records show.
If Friloux violates the terms of his probation, he faces having to serve the full five years.
He pleaded guilty to possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of Tramadol within 2,000 feet of a school and two counts of resisting an officer.
Friloux was 17 when a school administrator saw him take a small-caliber pistol from a garbage can on campus. He then fled the Phlox Avenue campus and was chased by a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputy to Camel Street, where he surrendered. The deputy who arrested him discovered the pistol under a nearby house.
No one was injured, but the incident came during a period of heightened awareness of school shootings. Just hours before, a teenager wielding a shotgun and revolver allegedly killed 10 people at a high school south of Houston.