Chasity Andrews has been out on bail for more than five years since she was charged with sexually abusing two young girls in Algiers.
On Thursday, her continued freedom was assured after a New Orleans jury convicted her on counts that will carry no prison time.
Andrews, who was charged with aggravated rape, was convicted instead of simple rape and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile in connection with incidents from more than a decade ago. Although 26 now, she was a juvenile at the time, meaning she will have to register as a sex offender but will receive no prison sentence.
Criminal District Court Judge Benedict Willard will announce the sentence Friday.
The verdict followed an unusual, week-and-a-half trial that was interrupted twice when Willard declared mistrials, only to be reversed by higher courts.
Prosecutors painted Andrews as a sexual predator who traumatized two young girls for her own pleasure. Defense attorneys said Andrews was the real victim — of a slipshod investigation tainted by the fact that one accuser’s mother is a New Orleans police officer.
That investigation began early in 2013, when one of the girls came forward to say that she had been abused years earlier by Andrews.
Assistant District Attorney Kevin Guillory said the girl finally came forward because she had learned about “good touching” and “bad touching” at school.
According to that girl and another, Andrews forced them to perform oral sex on each other. One of the girls said that for months afterward, Andrews forced her to perform oral sex on Andrews while pornography played on a nearby television.
“People like (Andrews) belong in St. Gabriel with other women, with other pedophiles, child predators and sexual deviants,” Guillory said in his closing statement, referring to the location of the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women. “She stripped away their innocence, she has literally stripped away their childhood, (and) has been stripping away their adolescence.”
Both girls underwent questioning by forensic interviewers. Meanwhile, the father of one of the girls confronted Andrews in a taped telephone call.
Andrews’ first response was to ask to speak with the girls, rather than to deny the accusation. Guillory said that revealed her guilty mindset.
“Why would two young girls falsely accuse Chasity Andrews, this defendant before you, of these crimes? Why?” Guillory said.
Defense attorneys John Fuller and Marcus DeLarge argued the allegations against their client were fabricated by the girls and their parents.
In his closing statement, Fuller theorized that one of the girls might have made up the story of abuse in order to escape corporal punishment from her strict father.
“Parents who are extremely strict increase the likelihood of their children becoming liars ... and I think this thing spiraled out of control,” Fuller said.
Fuller also pointed to discrepancies in the girls’ statements to doctors, forensic interviewers and the grand jury. In one interview, one of the girls said she had never seen pornography, while in another she said she caught a glimpse of Andrews’ video.
Fuller also seized on the fact that prosecutors changed the bill of indictment in the case on Tuesday, after the end of testimony in the trial, to expand the dates of the alleged offenses by a year.
Prosecutors took that unusual step after learning that Andrews attended high school in Texas from August 2007 to January 2008. She was originally accused of sexually abusing the girls in the same time period, but prosecutors expanded the date of the alleged offenses back to August 2006.
“So in other words, they’re still investigating this case, they still don’t have their dates right,” Fuller said. “If they’re sloppy with their dates, that means they can be sloppy with everything.”
Fuller claimed police skipped over inconsistencies in the girls’ stories because one girl is the daughter of an officer.
Jurors delivered their verdict after being sent home twice by Willard when he declared mistrials.
Last week, Willard announced a mistrial after prosecutors belatedly turned over a report about one girl’s interview with a pediatrician to the defense. The Louisiana Supreme Court said he had overstepped his authority.
Willard again declared a mistrial on Tuesday after prosecutors altered the dates in the bill of indictment. However, the state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal quickly ordered him to recall the jury.
“Because the dates and times of the charged offenses are not essential elements of the crimes, the district court erred by ordering a mistrial,” the appeals court said.
Fuller said afterward he was glad his client had avoided a life sentence but disappointed in the verdict.
"This young lady has always been adamant about her innocence," he said. "We're going to fight. We're going to make it right."