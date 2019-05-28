An official in the Louisiana Republican Party has pleaded guilty to a battery charge stemming from a dust-up with a police officer hours after his New Orleans wedding.

Andrew Bautsch, 31, pleaded guilty to a charge last week, according to municipal court records. Bautsch was serving as the executive director of the Louisiana GOP at the time of the incident, which occurred at the Pontchartrain Hotel on March 18.

His sentence was credit for time served; additional charges of criminal trespassing and resisting arrest were not prosecuted. Bautsch can have the offense expunged from his record within 60 days, according to a report from WDSU.

Louisiana GOP official accused of shoving cop, arrested hours after his New Orleans wedding The executive director of Louisiana’s Republican Party was arrested hours after his wedding last week in New Orleans on allegations that he sh…

The March incident began about 1:30 a.m., hours after his wedding, when Bautsch refused requests from a hotel manager and a Levee District Police officer that he leave an unnamed business within the St. Charles Avenue hotel. Bautsch, arrested while still wearing his tuxedo, allegedly pushed the officer working an off-duty security detail.

Louisiana GOP hired Bautsch for its top full-time staff position in March, 2018. His job includes managing the state party’s daily operations and budget while acting as a liaison with elected officials and candidates at the local, state and federal levels.

"It was a misunderstanding," state Republican Party Chairman Louis Gurvich said after the arrest.

Bautsch's listing on the Louisiana GOP leadership page describes him as a New Orleans native and a graduate of Tulane University.

The Advocate's Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed to this report