A New Orleans judge erred in providing reams of secret grand jury testimony to defense attorneys in a case involving a string of gang-related homicides, the Louisiana Supreme Court said Friday.

In an unsigned ruling, the court said that Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Laurie White was wrong to release grand jury transcripts in response to defense attorneys' concerns that prosecutors were using the grand jury to hide key details about the alleged crimes.

The high court justices said White should have been content with a promise from prosecutors to release relevant information — as allowed by law — about cooperating witnesses just before a trial, which has yet to be scheduled.

“The district court abused its discretion in ordering that grand jury secrecy be broken at this time,” the justices said.

The ruling apparently ends a long-running dispute over whether the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office was living up to its obligation to provide defendants with evidence that could help them at a trial.

The dispute between White and prosecutors involves the case of three men accused of several gang-related killings and shootings at the beginning of 2017. Edmond Bacchus IV, Andre Francis and Vernell Nelson all face life imprisonment if convicted as charged.

Their attorneys had argued that prosecutors should be forced to turn over grand jury testimony from cooperating co-defendants. One of the co-defendants, Errol Krish, received only a 35-year sentence despite his indictment on four counts of second-degree murder.

In agreeing to release the transcripts, White said the documents showed that the cooperating co-defendants gave testimony that was rife with inconsistencies and admissions of guilt, including that they were present at the scene of "two to four murders, armed with weapons, and in some instances fired those weapons at the scene."

Legal filings did not state explicitly whether Krish testified to the grand jury.

White said prosecutors had withheld evidence that could have helped the defense. She argued that the District Attorney’s Office had abused the grand jury process to hide statements from co-defendants that would otherwise appear in police reports, which are regularly disclosed well before a trial.

Grand jury testimony is shielded under Louisiana and federal law to protect witnesses and to prevent accusations against defendants from leaking out before they are formally charged.

The judge also pointed to a history of prosecutors with the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office failing to turn over key evidence.

The state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal quickly ordered defense attorneys to return the transcripts while White’s ruling was appealed. Although the appeals court ultimately backed White, the Supreme Court decision on Friday reversed that decision.

“Obviously, this is disappointing,” said Michael Kennedy, a defense attorney who represents Bacchus. “Although we do look forward to getting this case underway, we still maintain that we have every right to those statements, and we will be considering any other options to move forward.”

White still has the power to disclose any evidence that would directly contradict the state’s case against the defendants, the high court said. But for now, she cannot reveal evidence that would impeach the credibility of any cooperating witnesses.