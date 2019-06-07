A 23-year-old man on Friday pleaded guilty to aiding the killers of a teenager whose body was dumped on a Metairie street next to an apartment complex last winter, as prosecutors prepare to try two teens accused of murdering the victim.

Angelo Holmes Jr. received a 10-year prison sentence after entering a plea of guilty to being an accessory after the fact to the first-degree murder of Tyris James, 17, on the afternoon of Jan. 30, 2018, Jefferson Parish court records show.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing a handgun on that day despite being prohibited from doing so following a prior second-degree battery conviction.

Meanwhile, prosecutors dismissed an obstruction of justice count against Holmes that could’ve carried up to 40 years in prison had he been convicted of it.

Holmes’ plea came three days before one of two teens charged with James’ murder — Valentin Martinez — is tenatively scheduled to stand trial, according to court records. Prosecutors elected to sever his case from that of co-defendant Chicobi Smith, who appears tentatively scheduled to stand trial on June 24.

Though Smith now is 18 and Martinez is 19, both were 17 at the time of James’ death. They would face life imprisonment if convicted of murdering James but could eventually be granted parole because of their age when the slaying occurred.

District Attorney Paul Connick’s office declined comment Friday, saying it couldn’t discuss the case with the charges against Smith and Martinez still unresolved.

According to authorities, James was shot in the head and mortally wounded during an argument that erupted in a car. Witnesses then saw his body pushed from that vehicle and left near a bag of marijuana in the 2300 block of North Arnoult Road, which is between West Napoleon Avenue and Interstate 10 and is flanked by large apartment complexes.

While investigators haven’t laid out their whole case, court records allege that Martinez gave a confession after deputies tracked him down and questioned him in James’ killing. He, Smith and Holmes were arrested in the ensuing days.

Charges filed against all three later accused Martinez of removing a semi-automatic pistol from the scene of James’ killing. Smith allegedly drove the car at the center of the case from where James was shot to the spot where he was dumped. Holmes was accused of pushing James’ body out of the vehicle and onto the street.

Aside from murder, Martinez and Smith are each also facing charges of conspiring to commit armed robbery and obstructing justice.

There have been a flurry of filings in the case in recent days, and one from Friday suggested a witness had contacted prosecutors a day earlier to say she could not remember exactly which car she was in when she encountered Martinez, Smith and Holmes prior to James’ killing.

An attached transcript of an audiotaped statement showed her telling a detective that they were in her car: a red Volkswagen Jetta. Then, in an attached transcript of her testimony to a grand jury that handed up charges in the case, the witness mentioned getting in Smith’s car.

It wasn’t immediately clear how significant that discrepancy may be at the scheduled trials of Martinez and Smith.