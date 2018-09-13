A death row inmate granted a new trial by a federal judge in June has been charged once again for the 1997 killing of a Metairie cab driver, but he will not face the death penalty if convicted.
A Jefferson Parish grand jury on Thursday indicted Teddy Chester, 40, on a charge of second-degree murder in 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna.
Chester, of Kenner, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in 1997 for the killing of John Adams, who was found dead in his cab on Calhoun Street in Metairie on Dec. 23, 1995. He had been shot once in the back of the head.
Fingerprints on business cards found strewn about the cab led police to Elbert Ratcliff, who in turn told police that Chester was there as well. Both men were charged, and each admitted to getting into the cab to try to sell something to Adams but each said the other actually shot Adams in order to rob him.
Ratcliffe was convicted of second-degree murder and is serving mandatory life in prison after unsuccessfully appealing his case.
Chester's appeal at the state level failed as well, and the case was unique in that Chester indicated several times during the process that he wished to drop the appeal and move ahead with his execution.
After the state Supreme Court upheld his conviction in late 2016, Chester's legal team launched a bid for post-conviction relief in the federal court system claiming Chester's court-appointed attorneys did not adequately challenge evidence presented by the prosecution. They also argued the defense did not call a witness who said he saw Ratcliff emerge from the cab after the gunfire and tuck a gun into the waistband of his pants.
On June 11, U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan granted Chester a new trial, and Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick's office declined to appeal the decision, opting instead to present evidence to the grand jury that resulted in Thursday's second-degree murder indictment.
If convicted this time, Chester would receive an automatic life sentence without benefit of parole, probation or suspended sentence.