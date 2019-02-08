A Lil’ Wayne protege awaiting trial in a double homicide in New Orleans took the surprise step of pleading guilty to two lesser charges Friday.

Up-and-coming rapper Widner “Flow” Degruy, 27, pleaded guilty in Criminal District Court to obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice, but he’s still headed to trial on two counts of second-degree murder that could land him in prison for life.

The guilty pleas came without a deal from prosecutors. Degruy’s attorney described them as an acknowledgment of Degruy’s limited role in criminal wrongdoing after the shooting of Kendrick "Muddycupbuddy" Bishop, 22, and his 18-year-old brother, Kendred, in New Orleans East.

Attorney Gary Wainwright said a co-defendant who pleaded guilty and became a state witness in another case, Jonathan Evans, was the real mastermind behind the double homicide.

“Widner, who had just seen his friends murdered and was totally in shock … when he was interviewed by the police, he did not tell them that Jonathan Evans was the perpetrator of these murders. That's the truth,” Wainwright said.

According to Wainwright, Degruy was in the middle of cutting a rap record with the elder Bishop when the Bishop brothers were shot to death on a residential street early on Memorial Day 2015.

Wainwright said Evans unleashed an AK-47 on the brothers as they sat in a car, soon after a drive all four of them took in the vehicle.

Police said they placed Degruy at the scene because he was caught on surveillance video in a nearby convenience store soon after the shooting, and also because he left his cellphone near the car.

Degruy, who lived nearby, was caught on an officer’s body-worn camera when he returned to the scene later and acted as if he had just learned that the brothers were dead. He also lied about his name.

Wainwright said his client made a mistake in not owning up to Evans’ prime role in the shooting sooner.

‘We accepted responsibility for obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice, and we look forward to our trial,” he said.

Two types of shell casings were found on the shooting scene, suggesting there may have been more than one shooter. Wainwright declined to comment on whether he thinks there was a second, unindicted assailant.

Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier did not sentence Degruy on the obstruction counts on Friday. He is set to go to trial on the murder counts on April 1.

Evans pleaded guilty in October 2015, receiving a 20-year sentence after prosecutors reduced his murder charges to manslaughter. A “memorandum of understanding” about his guilty pleas was entered into the court record under seal.

Evans testified last year at a trial in an unrelated killing in Gentilly.