A state judge has set a March 11 trial date for Darren Bridges, the man accused of killing a police officer during an encounter in New Orleans East in October.
Criminal District Court Judge Franz Zibilich set the trial date on Friday after ruling on a series of motions from Bridges’ defense team to suppress evidence in the case.
“Everybody, the DA and the court and the defense have been trying to move this case in a fair and a reasonable fashion,” defense attorney Kerry Cuccia said. “That’s what we’ve done so far.”
Zibilich mostly ruled for the state to allow evidence from near the shooting scene at Tara Lane and Lake Forest Boulevard on Oct. 13, as well as a residence on Cindy Place nearby where Bridges fled afterwards.
Bridges is accused of killing Marcus McNeil, a 29-year-old assigned to the Seventh District.
Cuccia said he will seek a review of most of Zibilich’s decisions on the suppression motions with the state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal.
Bridges has been charged with first-degree murder and other counts. He faces a potential death sentence if convicted as charged, although the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office could also cease seeking the death penalty before trial.