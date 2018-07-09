A Marrero pastor's voice was barely audible as he pleaded guilty to a string of sex crimes in state court on Monday in exchange for a 20-year sentence.
Sherman Smith, 58, pleaded guilty to second-degree rape and eight other counts before Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Karen Herman. She is set to formally sentence him under the terms of his agreement with prosecutors after hearing victim-impact statements on July 17.
Authorities said that Smith, the former pastor of the Second Highway Baptist Church, assaulted several young girls between 1992 and 2000. It was only years later, when one of his victims came forward to the New Orleans Police Department, that he was arrested.
Several other victims also reported abuse inside Smith’s house in the 400 block of Park Street, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office said.
Smith was originally charged with first-degree rape, which carries an automatic life sentence. He was represented by Juan Fiol, a staff attorney for the Orleans Public Defenders.
Assistant District Attorney Inga Petrovich prosecuted the case.
In other matters handled by local authorities:
New Orleans police are investigating two kidnappings that took place Sunday afternoon in New Orleans, with four victims involved.
The first took place just after 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of S. Claiborne Avenue, according to police.
The New Orleans Police Department said that’s where a 25-year-old woman met a man and got into his car. The man then struck the victim a number of times, and the victim tried to escape.
The man refused to let her go, according to police, and then took her to another location, where he parked his car and got out with it still running.
The victim then locked the doors and fled in the suspect’s car, police said.
In another incident shortly before 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of Douglas Street, police said a mother brought her 4-year-old to the location for babysitting.
When she returned later, the suspects refused to let the child go and would not answer the phone. Two other girls were then found held by the suspects, who police identified as 25-year-old Denise Hilton and 24-year-old Denisha Hilton.
New Orleans police arrested 29-year-old Gino McDowell Sunday morning after he allegedly walked into Jack’s Meat Market in the 2200 block of North Derbigny Street around 6:30 a.m. and demanded cash from a 56-year-old employee, telling him he had a gun.
After the employee told the robber to come back in 10 minutes for money, McDowell allegedly took merchandise and fled. He was later arrested outside the location.
The New Orleans Police Department has named two suspects in crimes that took place in the city across the past several months.
Among those police seek are:
— Lydell Stovall, 32, who allegedly stole a car in the 9200 block of Airline Highway on February 11.
The crime was reported on July 2, and Stovall is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle between $1,000 and $5,000 and illegal possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000.
— Yasmin Smith, 36, who is wanted for illegally possessing stolen property that he allegedly took in a car burglary at around 9 a.m. on May 21 in the 3500 block of Gentilly Road.
In that incident, the victim returned to his car and noticed the glove compartment open and several items missing, before the victim noticed his other car was also ransacked and the registration was missing.
The New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of 21-year-old Robert Moody Jr. and an unnamed 14-year-old male relative Monday for an incident where they allegedly threatened victims with a handgun.
According to police, around 9:35 p.m. Friday, the suspects confronted victims near the intersection of Bundy Road and Morrison Road, where Moody allegedly asked for a handgun the 14-year-old carried.
Moody then took the gun and threatened the victims with it, according to police.
Police said both were arrested shortly after, with Moody booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and the 14-year-old booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for two counts of principle to aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an incident that left a 70-year-old woman dead in a residence in the 500 block of Dufossat Street.
According to police, the woman’s boyfriend found her unresponsive in a bedroom around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.
The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man after he allegedly tried to rape someone in the 200 block of Baronne Street just before 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
No additional information was immediately available.
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for assistance in finding 46-year-old Michael Wade, who was last seen by his wife Saturday in the 2900 block of A.P. Tureaud Street.
She reported that Wade said he was going to the Triangle Deli to see friends but never came back.
Wade is described as a black man, standing 5’10” and weighing about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearig camouflage pants and a camouflage shirt, according to police.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that took place at a Walgreens in the 4600 block of the Westbank Expressway shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
No additional information was immediately available.
The Orleans Parish coroner has identified a 17-year-old killed in the 7800 block of Bass Street in New Orleans East early Thursday morning as Carnandez Davis.
Police said Davis was shot shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday. He was then taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday evening in Harvey.
Police responded to the shooting shortly before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Tallow Tree Lane and 21st Street. The victim’s injuries were reported to be non-life threatening, according to police.