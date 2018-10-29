A 33-year-old man caused “chaos” in the New Orleans courthouse when he tried to escape through a bathroom after a judge ordered him sent to jail.
Earl Simon was appearing for arraignment on charges of resisting and officer and possession of ecstasy on Monday, when Criminal District Court Judge Karen Herman ordered him sent to jail for booking on an outstanding warrant in a separate case.
“Chaos ensued,” Herman said later.
Simon knocked deputies to the ground, escaped to a bathroom behind the courtroom reserved for jurors and barricaded himself inside. Simon eventually surrendered – but not before he caused “plenty” of damage to the bathroom, Herman said.
An exasperated Herman said she was ordering the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office to put Simon in shackles whenever he comes to her courtroom. She also pushed the arraignment back to Tuesday.
“We’re going to let the dust settle a little bit,” she said.
The Sheriff’s Office said Simon is expected to face a new count of criminal damage to property.
The warrant that sparked the courtroom upheaval was issued in connection to a "narcotics transaction," said Ken Daley, a spokesman for the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office.
"The open status of that warrant was confirmed before court this morning by a DA's office investigator. OPSO deputies then were advised and made preparations to remand him into custody on that warrant this morning," Daley said.
Herman appointed Jack Muse, a staff attorney for the Orleans Public Defenders, to represent Simon.
Judges at the Orleans Parish Criminal District courthouse have repeatedly voiced concerns about building security in recent months.
In the middle of a hearing last year, Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier said judges "do not feel secure" because the courthouse does not have enough deputies.