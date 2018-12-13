A Jefferson Parish grand jury has indicted a Gretna man for second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend 29 times and leaving her to die in the street next to her 1-year-old son.
It was one of three murder indictments handed up in 24th Judicial District Court on Thursday.
The other indictments were against two men accused of strangling and smothering a man later found dead in an empty Terrytown store.
Damon Ussin, 42, faces life in prison if he is convicted of stabbing Traniel Gray to death as she walked her son in a stroller along Amelia Street about 5 a.m. on Aug. 9.
Gretna police also booked Ussin on a prior warrant for battery for hitting Gray the month before, and Ussin had previously pleaded guilty to cutting another woman with a knife.
Ussin is being held in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on $750,000 bail. His case was allotted to Judge Stephen Enright.
Also indicted were Saleh “Sam” Omar, 40, and Yazan Omar, 18. They are each being held on $1 million bail in connection with the killing of 29-year-old Mohammed Mezlini.
Mezlini was found by Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies Sept. 8, bound in duct tape in an empty store in a strip mall on Terry Parkway. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Mezlini was a former employee of Saleh Omar’s cellphone business, which was located next door.
Yazan Omar was arrested days later, while Saleh Omar was tracked down in Panama later that month and extradited back to Jefferson Parish.
That case has been allotted to Judge Lee Faulkner.