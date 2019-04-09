Two teens pleaded guilty Tuesday to kidnapping a woman as they tried to escape the scene of a car crash in Gentilly in December.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office said the teens, 17-year-old Brandon Dean and 15-year-old Dwayne Fortenberry, kidnapped the 38-year-old woman at gunpoint after crashing an SUV at Leon C. Simon Drive and Press Street on the afternoon of Dec. 27.

They forced the terrified woman to drive to the Upper 9th Ward then fled on foot, authorities said.

Prosecutors said they amended Fortenberry's charge to simple kidnapping in recognition of his cooperation and the victim's wishes. He faces up to 5 years in prison at a May 1 sentencing in front of Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Laurie White.

Dean, who pleaded guilty as charged to second-degree kidnapping and possession of a stolen firearm, faces up to 40 years in prison.

Separately, two stepbrothers pleaded guilty Tuesday to the robbery of a New Orleans East dollar store that ended with police fatally shooting their accomplice.

Halbert Adams and Spencer Banks, 28, pleaded guilty on what would have been the day of their trial in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.

Adams agreed to serve a 15-year sentence for armed robbery with a firearm enhancement. Banks received a 10-year sentence from Judge Benedict Willard after pleading guilty to armed robbery.

Authorities said the pair tried to rob the Dollar General at 10600 Chef Menteur Highway on the night of April 28, 2015. Responding officers killed their accomplice, 21-year-old Jared Johnson. Investigators said the shooting was justified because Johnson pointed a gun at cops.