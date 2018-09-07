Mark Hambrick, the Bywater man accused of killing his infant daughter, believes he must be executed in 2019 to fulfill God’s plan to wipe away the sin of slavery, a forensic psychiatric said Friday.

Dr. Janet Johnson said Hambrick is under the sway of a “complex delusional system” that must be treated before he can proceed to trial, and a state judge agreed with him.

Criminal District Court Judge Robin Pittman ordered Hambrick to be sent to the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System in Jackson for at least 90 days for competency restoration.

Her ruling comes after a months-long period where the state Public Defender Board said it did not have the funds to supply Hambrick with a full defense team.

Hambrick was charged with first-degree murder in February and faces the death penalty. Under Supreme Court precedent, defendants facing capital punishment must receive a team of at least two defense attorneys and two investigators.

Police said Hambrick killed his 18-month-old daughter Amina at their home on Oct. 17. Afterwards, Hambrick allegedly told detectives that God ordered him to do it so that he could be resurrected.

Johnson said Hambrick has repeated that delusion across two examinations, in February and on Friday morning. He has not been on psychiatric medication for months and his symptoms were more pronounced this week, she said.

Johnson said Hambrick reported to her that he began hearing orders from God in August 2017 after the death of his father.

Hambrick hopes to be killed next year because it marks the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first slave ship to North America in Jamestown in 1619.

Hambrick does not have a documented psychiatric history. However, Johnson said she believes he is suffering from an unspecified psychosis at present.

Johnson said Hambrick has a perfect factual understanding of the judicial system, including the role of the judge and jury.

"Rationally, though, he does not appreciate what’s going on because he sees all of this as part of God’s plan to have him be killed so that he can be resurrected," she said.

Assistant District Attorney Jason Napoli argued that Hambrick has taken a rational course for a guilty man.

“What we’re calling ‘irrational’ is simply his desire not to present a defense to this but rather his desire to plead guilty and leave the sentencing up to a judge or a jury,” Napoli said.

Defense lawyer Kerry Cuccia said that in Hambrick’s current state there was no way he could assist the defense team as required by law.

