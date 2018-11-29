New Orleans jurors on Thursday convicted a man of killing a woman and wounding her cousin in New Orleans East last year after a dispute that the survivor said involved how a horror movie ended.

Leo Dorsey, 27, faces mandatory life imprisonment after his conviction for the second-degree murder of Tiffany Thomas and attempted second-degree murder of her 24-year-old relative in January 2017.

The relative said the spark for the shooting was a dispute over a wager made on the ending of “Don’t Breathe,” a small-budget film from 2016.

Whatever its origins, the dispute led to the death of a woman whose two small children were in the house with her, prosecutors said.

“I can’t think of a good reason to kill a person. And obviously a movie is an appallingly bad one. But his motive is not at issue,” Assistant District Attorney Sarah Dawkins told jurors during her closing argument. “His intent was to kill these two women.”

Criminal District Court Judge Darryl Derbigny set a Dec. 14 sentencing date.

Investigators said Dorsey was in a house in the 7100 block of West Laverne Street with the two women about 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2017.

The survivor said she was to Dorsey’s right and Thomas was directly in front of Dorsey when he began firing.

Surveillance video from the neighborhood showed a person fleeing the scene, at the same time that the cousin called 911 to report the shooting.

The cousin picked Dorsey out of a photographic lineup as the shooter, according to Detective Brett Mathes. She said Dorsey and Thomas were acquaintances.

In an interview with police, Dorsey claimed that he left the house more than two hours before the shooting happened.

Dawkins, the prosecutor, mocked what she called a convoluted story from Dorsey about how he needed transportation from a hotel in Metairie to a hospital in Jefferson Parish, so he accepted a ride from Thomas that required him to go to New Orleans East.

“He could have walked himself down there. He would have been there in 15 minutes,” she said. “His entire statement is laughable. It makes no sense.”

Defense lawyer Keith Couture picked away in his closing statement at what he called inconsistencies in the state’s case. He said statements from Thomas’ children identifying Dorsey as the shooter appeared to have been coached, and he speculated that the cousin might have been under some form of pressure herself.

“If there’s another shooter, (she) might have someone out there who wants to kill her,” he said of the cousin.

Couture also questioned why Thomas suffered a gunshot wound to the back of her head when the cousin said the shooter was in front of her.

“There’s no magic bullet that’s going to fly around,” he said. “That’s an insult to your intelligence.”

However, Dawkins said the cousin, who testified in her ninth month of pregnancy, had no motive to lie. “From the moment this happened to the moment she spoke to you, she has been telling the truth,” she said. “She has no stake in this outcome.”

In addition to the murder and attempted murder counts, Dorsey was convicted of obstruction of justice, for allegedly fleeing the house with his gun, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Dawkins prosecuted the case with Assistant District Attorney Jay Meyers.

