A man pleaded guilty to a fatal shooting in Central City on Wednesday, an incident which prosecutors said was emblematic of New Orleans' grim cycle of violence.
George Short, 43, pleaded guilty to manslaughter for killing Danny "Disco" Nelson near the corner of Washington Avenue and South Robertson Street on June 7, 2014.
He is set to receive a 20-year sentence Thursday under an agreement with prosecutors.
Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office said the seeds for the shooting lay 20 years in the past, when Nelson made an attempt on Short's life.
Soon after Nelson was released from prison, Short took to the street to enact his revenge.
"Sadly, this is another example of how the cycle of violence continues in New Orleans when people pick up guns as a means to resolve their disputes," Cannizzaro said in a statement. "One shooting begets another, until we have one victim killed and another facing decades in prison."
Short has been in jail since his arrest in September 2015. He was represented by Colin Reingold and Mariah Holder of the Orleans Public Defenders.
Prosecutors dismissed charges against a co-defendant also charged with second-degree murder, Wallace Gilmore, in October. Cannizzaro's office said they determined that charge was "unprovable."
"Unprovable is a very good way of saying it," said Gilmore's defense attorney, Greg Carter. "That was never a case that they were going to be able to try."
Assistant District Attorneys Kevin Guillory, Michelle Jones and John Nickel handled the case.