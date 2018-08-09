A man accused of murder after a Mother’s Day second-line parade in New Orleans was on the loose Thursday, and officials in the city’s criminal justice system were pointing fingers at one another about why he was let out of jail weeks ahead of schedule.

At the center of the controversy is Donnell Brown III, 21, who is accused in a fatal shooting after a second-line in Gentilly that left a man dead and a teenage girl wounded.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said Magistrate Commissioner Jonathan Friedman endangered public safety by ordering Brown’s early release last week. But a court official said the error lay with a prosecutor in Cannizzaro’s office.

Brown had been in custody on second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder counts since turning himself into police on June 1. Under Louisiana law, prosecutors must charge defendants in murder cases within 120 days of their arrest or turn them free.

On Aug. 2, Friedman ordered Brown’s release, almost two months ahead of the DA’s Sept. 29 deadline. Brown walked out of jail the same day, the Sheriff’s Office said. He remains at large.

No one disputes that Brown was released well before he should have been. The dispute is over whose fault that was.

Cannizzaro issued a statement alleging that Friedman had violated the law and “severely jeopardized public safety.” The District Attorney’s Office said that when it realized Wednesday morning that Brown was free, it immediately obtained a warrant for his arrest from a different magistrate.

However, a transcript from the Aug. 2 court session complicates the question about why the release happened. According to the court file, a clerk told Friedman that a prosecutor had said Aug. 2 was the deadline for release or indictment.

“Your Honor, the state informed us — informed the court that today is the 701 date,” the clerk said, referring to the article in Louisiana's criminal code laying out when defendants must be released.

Friedman quickly ordered the release. The transcript suggests there were no prosecutors in the room to object. The District Attorney’s Office has not staffed evening and weekend hearings by commissioners since January, citing budget constraints.

As a commissioner, Friedman is generally barred by judicial canons from commenting on open cases. But Judicial Administrator Rob Kazik said that an assistant district attorney told the clerk — before the court session began — that the release date had been reached.

“The District Attorney’s Office makes no appearance on behalf of the state of Louisiana in Commissioner Court. If they had in this case, the record would have reflected the district attorney’s error,” Kazik's statement said.

A District Attorney’s Office spokesman said he did not know whether a prosecutor actually told Friedman’s clerk that a release date had been reached. In a statement, Cannizzaro suggested the question was irrelevant.

"This transcript provides nothing but the hearsay statement of Commissioner Friedman's minute clerk,” Cannizzaro said. “Responsibility for such a weighty and potentially dangerous decision belongs solely to the court.”

Brown's defense attorney, Ike Spears, was traveling Thursday and had limited information about the recent developments. “If in fact there’s a valid warrant, then I’m sure we will surrender him as we did originally,” Spears said by telephone.

Spears said his client, a longshoreman, maintains his innocence.

He added that he thought the DA was “hiding the ball” and playing a game of “three-card monte” by blaming Friedman for the release. He argued that prosecutors must move more quickly to bring charges if they have sufficient evidence.

“The best way they could have avoided his release is to have indicted him,” Spears said. “If they had indicted him, the case would have been allotted to a judge and moving forward. So the DA is as much to blame as anybody else if he’s a really bad guy, as they’re suggesting.”

A spokesman for the DA noted that under the law prosecutors still had many weeks to bring an indictment.

Thursday was the second time in recent weeks that Cannizzaro has targeted Friedman, who was appointed by the judges of Criminal District Court. Last month, Friedman ordered two New Orleans cops accused of beating a man outside a bar to be released on their own recognizance, which Cannizzaro said was against the law.

Criminal District Court Chief Judge Keva Landrum-Johnson said she had spoken with Cannizzaro about Brown’s release on Thursday.

“We are going to sit down and meet to make sure nothing like this happens in the future,” she said. "Pointing fingers won't solve the problem."