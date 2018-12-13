Tilting the scales: What to know about Louisiana's controversial non-unanimous jury lawTilting the scales: What to know about Louisiana's controversial non-unanimous jury law 'Tilting the Scales' series: 10 key stories about Louisiana's split-jury law Advocate staff report Dec 13, 2018 - 8:01 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 1. How an abnormal Louisiana law deprives, discriminates, drives incarceration: Tilting the Scales2. Understanding Louisiana's non-unanimous jury law findings: Interactive, animated slideshow 3. In Louisiana's split-verdict rule, white supremacist roots maintain links to racist past4. Walt Handelsman animation: In Louisiana, the film is better known as '10 Angry Men'5. Is it a truly a 'jury of one's peers' when black people are underrepresented?6. Louisiana leads nation in locking up people for life; often jurors couldn't even agree on guilt 7. For prosecutors, Louisiana's split-verdict law produces results8. Oregon eyes own changes to split-verdict law: 'Do we really want to be like Louisiana?'9. Split verdict in Cardell Hayes' trial shines light on how Louisiana's unusual law affects jury deliberations10. Hillar Moore, other DAs declare support to change unanimous jury law Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. New Orleans Breaking News Stay in the know about New Orleans' biggest news headlines. Sign up today for our newsletter! Sign up Manage Lists Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. New Orleans Breaking News Stay in the know about New Orleans' biggest news headlines. Sign up today for our newsletter! New Orleans Morning Roundup New Orleans news updates are sent each weekday morning. Stay informed. Signup today! Sign up Manage Lists Resources Letter to the editor News tips