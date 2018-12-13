1. How an abnormal Louisiana law deprives, discriminates, drives incarceration: Tilting the Scales

2. Understanding Louisiana's non-unanimous jury law findings: Interactive, animated slideshow

3. In Louisiana's split-verdict rule, white supremacist roots maintain links to racist past

4. Walt Handelsman animation: In Louisiana, the film is better known as '10 Angry Men'

5. Is it a truly a 'jury of one's peers' when black people are underrepresented?

6. Louisiana leads nation in locking up people for life; often jurors couldn't even agree on guilt

7. For prosecutors, Louisiana's split-verdict law produces results

8. Oregon eyes own changes to split-verdict law: 'Do we really want to be like Louisiana?'

9. Split verdict in Cardell Hayes' trial shines light on how Louisiana's unusual law affects jury deliberations

10. Hillar Moore, other DAs declare support to change unanimous jury law

View comments