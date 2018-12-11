A $1.6 million bail was set Tuesday for an alleged serial rapist accused of attacking four strangers at gun or knifepoint over the last several years.

Daniel Meridy, 34, was arrested Monday in the attacks, including an incident two months ago where he is accused of placing a knife to a woman's throat after spotting her on a Central City street and promising to give her a ride. She said he raped her in an alley next to an abandoned house.

Police say that DNA evidence has linked Meridy to the following rapes:

A June 7, 2015 rape in the 1800 block of Bayou Road. Police said a woman agreed to have sex with a man who picked her up at the corner of Esplanade and Claiborne avenues. But after they relocated to an abandoned apartment complex on Bayou Road, he pulled out a gun and forced her to give the money back. Then he raped her.

A May 26, 2016 rape in the 600 block of S. Genois Street. A woman told police that after she got off a bus near Tulane Avenue, a man with a handgun forced her into an alley and raped her.

A Sept. 21, 2016 rape at the intersection of Washington and Clara streets. Police said an unknown man offered the victim money for sex, which she refused. Then he pulled a gun on her and forced her to have sex next to an abandoned building, the woman said.

The Oct. 13, 2018 rape at knifepoint in the 2400 block of S. Johnson Street in Central City.

The victims in all four cases gave similar physical descriptions of their attacker, police said.

Although he has no previous criminal record, Meridy is also suspected of at least three additional sexual assaults in Kansas City, Missouri between 2004 and 2005 based on DNA evidence, police said.

He wore an orange jail uniform in Orleans Parish Magistrate Court on Tuesday for his first appearance on four counts of first-degree rape and four counts of aggravated kidnapping.

Before Magistrate Court Judge Harry Cantrell set Meridy's bail, he heard from a public defender who pointed out that Meridy had turned himself into police.

Attorney Meghan Garvey said that Meridy supports five children who live with him on a $9.50 an hour wage.

"Mr. Meridy is not going to be able to make this bond, as few people would be able to do," she said. "He did turn himself in, and is clearly not a flight risk."

But Assistant District Attorney Michael Henn said other jurisdictions are investigating Meridy in "similar stranger cases that involve allegations of use of weapons."

New Orleans police said that using DNA, they had connected a single, unknown attacker to the first three assaults here by September 2018. As the investigation continued, NOPD Detective Kevin Richardson identified Meridy as a suspect, warrants said.

Officers swabbed Meridy's cheek for a DNA sample on Thursday. Confirmation of a DNA "match" in all four attacks came back from the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab on Monday, police said. Meridy turned himself in at NOPD headquarters and was arrested the same day.

Meridy has not been formally charged. If convicted on the booking counts he would face life imprisonment.

