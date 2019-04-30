Federal judges heard arguments Tuesday on whether state judges in New Orleans crossed a line by squeezing poor defendants for fines and fees that made up a big chunk of the state judges' budget.

In an August decision, U.S. District Judge Sarah Vance said that it was a violation of the U.S. Constitution for Orleans Parish Criminal District Court judges who imposed fines and fees to also be the ones to decide how that money would be spent.

The judges also could no longer jail anyone for failing to pay court costs until they had a chance to plead poverty in a “neutral forum.”

Since the ruling, Orleans judges have received a $3.8 million cash infusion from the City Council that more than plugs the budget hole from Vance's decision and another on bail fees.

Nevertheless, they appealed both rulings, which could hobble their ability to collect court costs in the future. Chief Judge Keva Landrum-Johnson said they did so on the advice of attorneys.

U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Catharina Haynes, who is hearing the appeal with two other judges, questioned whether money for office supplies and staff salaries was enough of a conflict to be unconstitutional.

The lawsuit against the New Orleans judges, whose salaries are paid by the state, did not allege personal conflicts of interest.

“Where is that line, when we’re talking about the benefit being solely because I have an iPad, I have staff, the paint isn’t crumbling on my head off the wall?” Haynes asked.

Mindy Nunez Duffourc, an attorney for the New Orleans judges, argued that they would not be tempted to slam poor defendants with higher fines and fees for the amount of money at issue, which one year was $1 million out of a total $7 million budget.

But Judge James Ho, who was appointed by Donald Trump, seemed skeptical of that argument.

“$1 million seems like a lot if you’re comparing it to 7,” he said.

“$1 million sounds like a lot of money, I agree, but it does not cross that constitutional line,” Nunez Duffourc replied. “The judges’ interest here, this institutional interest, is far within the lines.”

Meanwhile, a lawyer representing poor defendants said the judges were in conflict because they both set the fines and fees then decide how to spend them out of what is known as the judicial expense fund.

The plaintiffs in the civil rights lawsuit before Vance were criminal convicts who were jailed for days without having a chance to prove that they were too poor to pay outstanding court debts.

“Once there’s that discretion, there’s room for temptation,” said Rachel Shalev. “They have to make tough decisions about whether they are going to fire their closest staff … or whether they are going to put that burden on a stranger.”

For years, Shalev noted, the judges jailed indigent defendants who failed to pay court costs. They have sworn off that practice now, but civil rights lawyers say Vance’s ruling must be upheld to prevent it from occurring again in the future.

Judge James Graves Jr., a Barack Obama appointee who was the third member of the appellate panel, expressed alarm about the funding structure in New Orleans.

The circuit court judges gave no hint as to when they might issue a ruling. The hearing Tuesday was the first of two this week where New Orleans judges will defend their revenue streams.

Another lawsuit against Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell resulted in a separate decision from U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon. He said that Cantrell has an conflict of interest in setting bails that contributed to the court budget through a fee.

Appellate judges will hear oral arguments in that case on Thursday.

Outside of the courts, Louisiana’s “user pays” system for funding criminal justice agencies is also being debated by lawmakers.

The Louisiana Legislature is considering whether to implement a law requiring judges to consider felony defendants’ ability to pay. Meanwhile, an advisory panel chaired by state Supreme Court Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson has issued draft reports recommending Louisiana step away from its heavy reliance on court debts.