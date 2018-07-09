The attorney for a Covington woman accused of driving drunk and killing a man in a Lake Pontchartrain Causeway wreck last year has asked a judge to suppress any blood samples, statements and breath analysis taken by police during the investigation.
Ralph Whalen, who represents Olivia Matte, argues in a one-page motion that the evidence was seized in an unconstitutional search. The motion does not specify why he claims the seizure was unconstitutional.
Whalen filed his motion Monday during a hearing.
He also waived Matte's right to a jury trial, meaning her trial on a count of vehicular homicide will take place before 24th Judicial District Judge Glenn Ansardi. The trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 4.
Matte is accused of driving drunk in the early morning hours of March 23, 2016, and striking a pickup driven by James Blackmond, of Foxworth, Mississippi. The impact from the crash drove Blackmond's truck up on the bridge railing and a piece of the railing broke off and went through his windshield, killing him.
It was Matte's third arrest for driving while intoxicated. She completed a diversion program in Jefferson Parish for her first arrest, also on the Causeway, in 2016. In April, she pleaded guilty to first-offense DWI in Covington.
She faces between five and 30 years if convicted.