Three youths charged last week in the killing of a teenage girl were hit with a separate racketeering charge on Wednesday.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office said that 20-year-old Joshua Augillard, 18-year-old Reginald Blanton and 19-year-old Corey Harris were charged with conspiring on and operating a deadly criminal enterprise.

Prosecutors allege the three teens progressed from vehicle burglaries and auto thefts to the killing of Tyneisha Muse, who was shot to death in the 3500 block of North Prieur Street in the St. Claude neighborhood on March 29.

They were charged with second-degree murder in her death last week.

Another youth, 16-year-old Ladonte Richardson, was not charged with murder, but he was charged with racketeering in the special grand jury indictment.

The lengthy charging document lays out 61 "overt acts" like vehicle burglaries, auto thefts, armed robberies and shootings which prosecutors said happened as part of the racketeering enterprise.

In a statement, Cannizzaro said the racketeering allegation underscored the dangers of "unchecked" minor crimes committed by juveniles.

Racketeering carries a maximum 50-year penalty.

