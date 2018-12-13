Faced with the possibility that a convicted rapist could walk free under new sentencing rules, New Orleans prosecutors on Thursday unveiled two new indictments against the man for a pair of alleged rapes in the early 1990s.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office secured two indictments from a grand jury against 44-year-old Tyrone Jones, alleging he raped two women on separate occasions in New Orleans East in 1991 and 1992.

Jones received a life sentence for breaking into a different woman’s house in New Orleans in 1995, trying to rape and kill her and raping her daughter.

But he was scheduled to be resentenced in January in that case due to a recent state Supreme Court decision, which could have resulted in a lighter sentence.

If successful in convicting Jones for the other alleged rapes, the DA's Office will once again shut the door on his chances of leaving the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, where he has been held since 1997.

Ad hoc Judge Dennis Waldron set Jones’ bail on the new counts of aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping at $1.2 million.

On Dec. 9, 1991, prosecutors allege, a 21-year-old fast food worker was abducted and raped while walking to a bus stop on Mayo Boulevard, in New Orleans East.

Weeks later, on Jan. 12, 1992, an unrelated woman walking home alone after a fight with her boyfriend was abducted at knifepoint and raped behind an abandoned house in the 6900 block of Bunker Hill Road, also in New Orleans East.

Prosecutors said they linked Jones to the crimes by comparing a sample of his DNA in a federal database to evidence from sexual assault examinations conducted on the women.

Investigators with grant-funded Sexual Assault Kit Initiative units at the District Attorney’s Office and the Police Department confirmed those DNA hits, prosecutors said.

It is rare for investigators and prosecutors to devote so much attention to a man who already has a life sentence. But the possibility that Jones could receive a lower prison sentence next month in the 1995 incident may have spurred action.

For weeks in late 1995, Jones had been bothering a 21-year-old woman at a bus stop and outside her house. On the morning of Nov. 12, the woman's mother awoke to find Jones standing over her with a knife in one hand and a shovel in the other, according to court records.

Jones tried to rape the woman but failed to become aroused. He then raped her daughter, authorities said. Jones forced the daughter’s head into a plastic garbage bag and tried to put it under the water in a tub. Then he started beating her mother.

The ordeal ended when the daughter managed to slip out of the house through a bedroom window and call 911, forcing Jones to flee. Police connected him to the attack later through a photographic lineup.

In 1997, prosecutors secured a life sentence for Jones as a third-time felony offender under the state’s strict habitual-offender law. However, the state Supreme Court in January ruled that district judges could impose lower sentences on already imprisoned habitual offenders under a 2001 legislative act that loosened the law.

Criminal District Court Chief Judge Keva Landrum-Johnson could resentence Jones anywhere in a range of 20 to 80 years at a Jan. 11 hearing, prosecutors said.

The mother in the 1995 incident has since died. But a spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office said the daughter plans to attend the resentencing hearing to testify or submit a statement. Efforts to contact her were not successful.

Jones is being represented at his resentencing by the Orleans Public Defenders, who do not generally comment on pending cases.