The man accused of shooting to death New Orleans Police Officer Marcus McNeil during a struggle will not face the death penalty, New Orleans prosecutors said Wednesday.

Darren Bridges, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in the October 2017 killing of McNeil, a rising star in the department who was patrolling a troubled neighborhood in New Orleans East.

Bridges showed no emotion as Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Tucker announced her office's decision in court.

Prosecutors, who said their decision came with the support of McNeil's family, had kept alive their option of seeking the death penalty for Bridges for nearly a year. Their decision now to drop a death penalty bid could speed the case to trial, which is tentatively set for March 11.

If convicted, Bridges will face an automatic punishment of life without the possibility of parole.

The slain officer's family members, who gathered in court to hear the announcement, declined to comment. Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said they agreed with his decision.

"Officer McNeil’s family understands and endorsed pursuing this as a non-capital case, in order to reduce the many years of delay that would accompany a death penalty effort," Cannizzaro said in a statement. "Our prosecutors will work diligently to bring a swifter measure of justice for their loved one.”

McNeil's relatives were sitting just a few feet away from the family of Bridges. A defense attorney thanked Cannizzaro for his decision.

"We really appreciate the consideration shown by everyone — the DA and the victim's family," said lawyer Dwight Doskey.

Police said that shortly after midnight on Oct. 13, 2017, McNeil and other officers spotted Bridges and tried to stop what looked to them like suspicious person near the corner of Tara Lane and Lake Forest Boulevard.

McNeil encountered Bridges alone in the 6800 block of Cindy Place, one block over, police said.

Investigators said the two men struggled there, with McNeil using his stun gun on Bridges. Then Bridges shot and killed McNeil, according to police.

Bridges fled to a nearby apartment complex, where he was apprehended after an officer shot and wounded him, police said.

A backpack recovered from the scene was full of illegal drugs, and the area was known for narcotics sales, according to police.

Criminal District Court Judge Franz Zibilich, who is overseeing the case, was set to hear arguments on Wednesday about whether the state could introduce evidence of Bridges’ previous crimes to convince jurors to vote for the death penalty.

But the announcement from prosecutors short-circuited that hearing.

The decision from Cannizzaro's office is the most recent case where he has foregone his option to seek the death penalty in a high-profile crime. In 2017, he took the death penalty off the table for Travis Boys, the man who was ultimately convicted of killing Officer Daryle Holloway.

The DA also eschewed the death penalty last year for Chelsea Thornton, the Gert Town woman who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the death of her two small children.

Even in a case involving a police officer, prosecutors could have faced an uphill battle in convincing a jury to put Bridges on death row. Orleans Parish jurors have not handed a defendant the death penalty since 2009.

Moreover, while police described Bridges as a "career criminal," none of his previous convictions were for offenses nearly as serious as murder.

“Our decision to take the death penalty off the table in this case in no way diminishes the heinous nature of this defendant’s crime," Cannizzaro said. "The killing of a police officer will always be treated as one of the most serious offenses anyone in Louisiana can commit, and we are determined to prosecute this case of first-degree murder to the fullest extent."

In addition to first-degree murder, Bridges is also charged with obstruction of justice, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a firearm, possession with intent to distribute alprazolam, possession with intent to distribute tramadol and possession with intent to distribute buprenorphine.

His next court date is set for Oct. 17.