Terrance Leonard, who is accused of killing a woman and three children and gravely injuring another child in Terrytown earlier this month, is scheduled to appear before a commissioner in 24th Judicial District Court Tuesday morning.

The hearing, which seeks to determine whether there is sufficient evidence for a trial, was requested by the Jefferson Parish Public Defender’s Office. Leonard, who allegedly killed his victims with a hammer, has not been charged by Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick’s office with a crime, though Kerry Cuccia of the Capital Defense Project of Southeast Louisiana has signed on to assist with his defense.

Leonard is accused of bludgeoning to death Nashawna Riley, 14, Ayden Riley, 10, and their cousin De’ryona Encalade, 9, while they slept and critically wounding Adrianna Riley overnight on March 5. He then allegedly hid two of the bodies in a closet and waited for the Riley children’s mother, Kristina Riley, to come home at about 2 a.m., and then killed her, authorities say.

The fifth victim has been identified by family as Adrianna Riley, Kristina Riley’s 12-year-old daughter. She was sent to the hospital with critical injuries.

