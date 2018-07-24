The girlfriend of a man killed three years ago on a street in Gentilly said one of his attackers pulled up beside her car shortly before shots rang out. She could see into his eyes as he peered through the front window of his rental car, she said.
“He had an evil, evil look,” Diaminique Stalbert said.
Stalbert said the driver was Rolandus Campbell, a 22-year-old who is on trial this week for the killing of her boyfriend Harold Martin in May 2015 and a separate home invasion hours later in Algiers that left two people in the hospital.
Stalbert’s credibility came under attack from defense attorneys who said she is just one of several unreliable witnesses the state plans to call.
The stakes are high as New Orleans prosecutors attempt to convict the final defendant linked to the notorious robbery ring that terrorized Uptown restaurantgoers in the summer and fall of 2015.
Campbell was already in jail by the time those stickups occurred, but prosecutors allege that it was other members of his crew who continued to sow mayhem in the months that followed.
Before Stalbert took the stand to trade barbs with a defense attorney for Campbell, jurors heard both sides lay out their case in opening statements.
Orleans Parish Assistant District Attorney Alex Calenda said a series of witnesses — including Stalbert and at least three of the restaurant robbers — will say that Campbell attacked Martin, then pivoted to a bloody home invasion in Algiers hours later.
Jonathan Evans, a young friend of Martin’s, also will testify that Campbell took part in shooting Martin, Calenda said.
Evans, also known as “Lil’ Joe,” is serving a 20-year sentence for the 2015 killing of two brothers in New Orleans East. He will testify as part of a plea agreement with the state.
Meanwhile, admitted restaurant robbers Nicholas Spiller, Dwayne Stevenson and Jockquaren Van Norman will say that Campbell was one of several masked men pretending to be police officers who ransacked a house on Farragut Street on May 12, 2015.
The robbers were looking for drugs and cash but came away with only a small bag of cocaine and a cellphone, Calenda said. A man and a woman inside the house were hospitalized for injuries they suffered during the burglary.
Campbell was in jail by the time the other members of the crew went on to terrorize Patois and Atchafalaya restaurants and the Monkey Hill bar later that year, prosecutors said.
"We are not going to be dealing with priests and saints. We are going to be dealing with the streets of New Orleans," Calenda said.
Defense attorney Sarah Chervinsky said "Lil' Joe" and the state's other witnesses will lie to save their own skins.
Chervinsky described her client as a young man who graduated from St. Augustine High School days before his arrest and who has been fighting for his freedom ever since. She said his worst crime was being friends with Wesley Davis, another of the restaurant robbers.
There is no forensic evidence in the case, she said. All the state has is the word of criminals.
"These are the kind of people who will put on masks and run into crowded restaurants for a few dollars," she said. "They are the kind of people who will think about things in one way, which is, 'What do I have to gain?' "
Chervinsky sharpened that line of attack as she questioned Stalbert on what exactly she saw in the 6200 block of Painters Street.
Stalbert said she was talking to Martin outside his stepsister’s house when she noticed a red car racing up the street. Then she saw Campbell with a long gun, menacing a group that included Evans outside the stepsister’s house.
Stalbert said she urged Martin to hop into her car but instead he jumped into a blue truck driven by Evans. Campbell and three other men raced up alongside her before realizing that none of their targets were inside, she said. Then they drove off.
Minutes later, Martin was shot. He collapsed on a porch in the 2500 block of Mendez Street. Stalbert does not claim to have seen the shooting herself.
Chervinsky questioned Stalbert about discrepancies between her testimony Tuesday and a taped statement she gave to police the day after the killing. The defense lawyer drilled down on the fact that Stalbert told a homicide detective she never saw Campbell with a gun.
Several jurors shook their heads as Chervinsky played video proving the discrepancy.
Chervinsky also rattled off Stalbert’s convictions for theft and forgery. The final conviction happened when Stalbert altered the name on a check written out to her landlord — from the District Attorney’s Office.
Stalbert’s voice rose as she tried to explain that she wasn’t really guilty.
The forgery conviction produced a request for a mistrial from Chervinsky, who said she was never given advance notice of its details from the state.
Calenda said he didn’t know that his office’s victim-witness counselors had written the check to Stalbert as she sought to avoid retaliation by changing apartments.
Criminal District Court Judge Keva Landrum-Johnson denied the mistrial request, as well as a separate request to halt the trial because the state did not warn the defense about Stalbert’s shifting story on the gun.
“Miss Chervinsky, you did impeach the witness,” Landrum-Johnson said. “And I think she may have actually impeached herself.”