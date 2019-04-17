An Arkansas native pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2011 slashing death of a woman in Armstrong Park last week, receiving a 20-year sentence under a deal with prosecutors.
Tomarcus Porter, 31, pleaded guilty to killing German national Gisela Graeble-Dagmar on April 11 in front of Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Benedict Willard.
His conviction came after years of delay caused by a long stay at the state mental hospital in East Feliciana Parish. Porter, who has been diagnosed with bipolar and antisocial personality disorders, was finally found competent for trial in June of last year.
He received time for credit served.
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office said “extensive” efforts to reach Graeble-Dagmar’s family to discuss the plea deal were unsuccessful, despite assistance from the U.S. Department of Justice.
According to prosecutors, Graeble-Dagmar, 47, had lived in South Florida for about a decade before arriving in New Orleans roughly three weeks before her death to visit a friend.
When she and that friend had a dispute, she left to find somewhere else to stay. The last time she was reported alive was on Basin Street on the night of Aug. 7, 2011, when she was seen holding a suitcase next to a man, prosecutors said.
A man walking his dog next to the Municipal Auditorium found her decomposing body in bushes four days later, according to police. Her throat had been slashed.
Tipsters identified Porter, who also goes by “Capone,” as the man seen standing next to Graeble-Dagmar.
Porter’s DNA was uncovered from underneath Graeble-Dagmar’s fingernails. However, in one self-written motion to court, he said another man had confessed to killing her.
Even if Porter had been acquitted, he could have faced years in prison for charges he picked up after his arrest stemming from battery, criminal damage and contraband allegations at the New Orleans jail. His guilty plea last week also resolved those cases.
Doctors’ reports in the court record said Porter had a “long psychiatric history” in Arkansas. He spent time in foster care there and dropped out of school after the 11th grade. Porter had never held a regular job before his arrest in the stabbing.
Porter was represented by Barksdale Hortenstine of the Orleans Public Defenders.
"The treatment available inside jail is bare-bones at best. A lack of knowledge in the treatment and care of mentally ill population leads to further harm and more charges," Hortenstine said in a statement. "The real tragedy is many people each year would still be alive, if poor people in our community had better access to quality mental health care and our families and community were better educated about mental illness and treatment."