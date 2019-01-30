After six days of the state's case, the defense took over in the federal trial of former Drug Enforcement Administration agent Chad Scott.

Scott is facing seven charges, including obstruction of justice, perjury and falsification of government records.

The first defense witness was James "Skip" Sewell, Scott's former supervisor at the DEA. Sewell told the jury that he had no idea that two members of Scott's task force, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies Karl Newman and Johnny Domingue, were using drugs.

Both have pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from allegations that they took drugs and money from defendants.

Sewell said that he was well aware of Scott's relationship with Frederick Brown, a Houston-based drug trafficker who was also one of Scott's informants. Sewell said he encouraged Scott to get Brown formally enrolled in the DEA's confidential informant program, though Brown never did so. He also said that he never discouraged Scott from his relationship with Brown.

Regarding a pickup truck that Brown bought and turned over to Scott, Sewell said he was aware of the source of the truck, but that he didn't know that Scott had picked it up in Houston when Sewell approved forms saying the truck had been surrendered in Metairie.

"If you had known that, would you have approved the form?" Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Duree asked on cross.

"No," Sewell replied.

Scott's second witness was John Driscoll, a former head of the DEA's internal investigation division known as the Office of Professional Responsibility. Driscoll said that Scott's reporting that the truck was taken in Metairie was consistent with normal DEA practice regarding surrendered assets. He also said that turning it over into government custody on the weekend would have been difficult because "the office would have been empty."

Under Duree's cross, however, a clearly flustered Driscoll grew combative and frustrated as Duree queried him about whether Scott's statements on the forms were lies.

"Is there a DEA policy that allows agents to lie on forms?" Duree asked.

"No," Driscoll said.

The, after Driscoll suggested that putting in the wrong date may have occurred because agents are burdened with a lot of paperwork and use "cut and paste," Duree returned to the topic.

"Is it your testimony that it's ok to lie if you've got a lot going on," Duree asked.

"No," Driscoll fired back. "I am trying to talk to you from my experience."

After a fraught two hours on the stand, Driscoll was excused. The defense will continue to present its case Wednesday afternoon.

