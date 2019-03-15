Dan Bright, the former Louisiana State Penitentiary death row inmate whose murder conviction was overturned by the state Supreme Court after a long legal fight, was arrested Thursday by New Orleans police on a count of attempted murder.

Police said his arrest came in connection with a Wednesday incident in the 1200 block of Delery Street.

According to a police log, officers responding to a 911 call about 2:30 p.m. found a 44-year-old man in a bathroom with multiple stab wounds to his body. Further details or word on the man's condition were not immediately available.

Bright's bail had not been set as of Friday morning, and it was unclear whether he had an attorney.

Bright’s arrest marks the latest entanglement with the legal system for a man who once faced the death penalty in a 1995 slaying before his attorneys, including Innocence Project New Orleans lawyers, unearthed evidence pointing to another man as the killer.

Bright was an admitted big-time cocaine dealer in the Florida public-housing complex when cops arrested him in connection with an armed robbery and shooting outside a 9th Ward bar.

Police said a man named Murray Barnes had just scooped up $1,000 in winnings from a Super Bowl pool on January 30, 1995 when he was robbed and shot.

Barnes’s cousin, who had been drinking during the game, pinned the killing on Bright. There was no forensic evidence tying Bright to the slaying, but the cousin’s word was enough to convict him of first-degree murder.

After Bright’s sentence was reduced to life, his attorneys uncovered evidence that the FBI — which had been tracking Bright because of his drug enterprise — had received a tip that another man was the real killer.

That evidence had never been turned over to Bright’s original trial attorney. Meanwhile, jurors didn't learn that because of the cousin's criminal history, drinking would have been a parole violation, so he had added incentive to cooperate.

Then-Orleans Parish District Attorney Eddie Jordan dropped all charges against Bright in 2004 after the Supreme Court vacated his conviction, stating that it had "no confidence in the verdict."

The state ultimately agreed to pay Bright $251,320 in compensation for his years behind bars on the wrongful conviction, according to the National Registry on Exonerations.

Yet the money couldn’t paper over the psychological scars of his years behind bars, according to an interview he gave in 2016, when he published a memoir. Bright said he didn’t have enough money to buy a pack of cigarettes and still struggled to adapt to life on the outside.

"Your emotions die off,” he said. “You don’t know how to laugh, cry, tell jokes, because your whole mission is to stay strong and survive.”