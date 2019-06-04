Charles “Chuck” Carter Jr. still has a daunting sentence of life plus 362 years for his role in robberies and shootings committed by the “Marley Gang” in 2012 -- but now he has a chance at parole.

Bowing to an appeals court’s decision, Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Laurie White gave Carter a new sentence on Tuesday allowing him parole eligibility at some point in the future.

Carter, now 22, was one of four youths charged in connection with a three-week robbery spree seven years ago that left U.S. Navy veteran Valan May dead and Uptown lawyer Sanford “Sandy” Kaynor with wounds that would eventually claim his life.

The other three defendants pleaded guilty, but Carter took his chance at trial. He was convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of May, the attempted murder of Kaynor and three counts of armed robbery.

White slammed Carter at his initial sentencing hearing in March 2016, calling him the “worst of the worst.”

Since Carter was a juvenile at the time of the robbery spree, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling meant that White would have needed to hold a special hearing to give him life without parole.

Instead, White skirted that requirement by giving Carter life with parole in May’s killing, plus 362 consecutive years without parole on the other counts, effectively meaning he would never live to see a parole board.

Appellate attorney Kevin Boshea challenged that sentence, arguing that it was nothing more than an end-run around the requirement to hold a full hearing on a life without parole sentence.

The state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal agreed with Boshea, ordering White to make Carter parole eligible. On April 29, the Louisiana Supreme Court declined to reconsider the appeals panel’s decision.

In court on Friday, Carter chatted briefly with his trial lawyer, John Fuller, before White handed him his new sentence.

Boshea said it was too soon to say when Carter might be able to go before a parole board. He must serve at least 35 years on the murder count alone.

Carter's eligibility date will be determined by the state Department of Public Safety and Corrections. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the Parole Board will grant him release.

Boshea said he also intends to appeal Carter's latest sentence.

Kaynor, who was left paralyzed by the burglary at his Camp Street home, died of his wounds in April 2018. Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office said it would not seek to try the defendants in the case on new murder counts, citing the wishes of the family.