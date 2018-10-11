A New Orleans man pleaded guilty to manslaughter and obstruction of justice on Thursday in the bludgeoning and stabbing death of his boyfriend in the French Quarter, in exchange for a 40-year sentence under a deal with prosecutors.
Luis Conde, 42, formally admitted to killing his partner Cleveland Guillot Jr. at their Bourbon Street home in April 2017, averting a second-degree murder trial set for next week.
Conde would have faced life without parole if convicted as charged.
Police said their investigation began when Conde called a friend to confess to the killing on the morning of April 4. As police arrived at the men’s home in the 800 block of Bourbon, Conde barricaded himself inside, forcing the closure of blocks of the street.
Eventually, a police SWAT team forced its way into the residence. Conde was covered in blood and officers found a sharp object near Guillot’s body.
Investigators have never revealed what motive Conde had, if any, for killing his longtime boyfriend. Nor have they disclosed the specific details of what may have happened inside Guillot’s home.
The coroner said that Guillot, 61, died from "multiple stab wounds and blunt head injuries.”
In a statement, Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said he was satisfied with resolution, which his office said was approved by Guillot’s relatives.
"This was a very violent, personal killing for which we are glad to see this defendant accept responsibility," Cannizzaro said. "The prison term that will be imposed certainly reflects the serious nature of the crime, and will prevent this man from hurting anyone else in our community for decades to come."
Criminal District Court Judge Paul Bonin is set to impose the sentence Oct. 18 after hearing from Guillot’s family members.
Conde's defense attorney had raised questions about his mental competency. The guilty plea comes less than a month after Bonin ruled that Conde was ready to stand trial, after hearing from two forensic doctors.
Assistant District Attorney Inga Petrovich prosecuted the case.
Defense attorney Stephen Hebert represented Conde. He could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.