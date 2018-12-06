The state's judicial campaign watchdog has publicly reprimanded an Orleans Parish Civil District Court candidate who falsely claimed she was excluded from a non-profit group’s campaign forum.

Attorney and judicial candidate Marie Williams was wrong to claim that she was intentionally left out of a forum held last month by Voters Organized to Educate and the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, the Louisiana Judicial Campaign Oversight Committee said in a statement.

The committee, which has no formal censure powers but can be called to weigh in publicly on campaign ethics, said it had reviewed emails showing that Williams did in fact receive more than one invite.

It ruled that she had violated a judicial canon which says candidates should not “knowingly make, or cause to be made, a false statement concerning the identity, qualifications, present position, or other fact concerning the candidate or an opponent.”

The committee, a state-sponsored entity aimed at policing judicial elections, cannot discipline Williams or stop her from repeating the claim, but it does count as a symbolic rap on the knuckles in the final days of her runoff campaign against Omar Mason.

Both attorneys are fighting for the Division E seat on the Civil District Court, which was vacated in May with the death of Judge Clare Jupiter. After the forum for which Williams was absent, Voters Organized to Educate endorsed Mason, who led the first round of voting last month.

The committee did not address a separate claim from Williams that she helped organize Voters Organized to Educate’s sister group, Voice of the Experienced, when its organizers established it in New Orleans.

The group’s executive director, Norris Henderson, has called Williams' claim false.

Williams dismissed the committee’s decision in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

“Honestly, I think it’s just all a ploy to get me out of the race,” she said.

Though Williams maintained that she was effectively shut out of the forum, she did acknowledge that e-mail invitations to participate might have been buried in an old AOL e-mail account that she said she rarely checks.

Also on Wednesday, Williams upped the ante in her dispute with VOTE by filing for a protective order from Bruce Reilly, the VOTE deputy director who filed the campaign complaint against her.

Williams cited the complaint to the Judicial Campaign Oversight Committee as well as “Facebook attacks” in her petition at Civil District Court.

“He has made it known he is supporting and has endorsed my opponent Omar Mason and I believe due to this he will not stop harassing me," she wrote.

Both Williams and Reilly say they have never met each other.

Williams did not provide specific examples of threats in her petition, although she said she had been told that Reilly "has it out for me."

Most campaign chatter is protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits the government from infringing on citizens’ free speech rights.

Williams also brought up Reilly’s conviction in a 1993 murder in Rhode Island as a cause for concern. He served 12 years in prison before he was paroled, and often references his time there in his work for VOTE, an advocacy group for the formerly incarcerated.

Williams said that a judge had issued a temporary protective order ahead of a full hearing. A court employee could not immediately confirm that.

Reilly declined to comment.