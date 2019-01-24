Karl Newman was an admitted philanderer, drug user and thief. He was also a longtime agent assigned to a Drug Enforcement Administration task force based in Metairie but operating mostly along the Interstate 12 corridor in Tangipahoa Parish.
Thursday, Newman tackled a new role: key witness in the federal corruption trial of former DEA Special Agent Chad Scott, the task force leader who is now facing seven counts of perjury, obstruction of justice and falsification of government documents.
Newman's testimony dominated the third day of the trial, which focuses on accusations that Scott lied on forms about where he was given a truck from a drug trafficker, persuaded that same drug trafficker to lie in a trial against another smuggler, and perjured himself. U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo is presiding over the trial.
After testimony earlier this week from drug trafficker-turned-informant Frederick Brown, which detailed the Houston-to-Louisiana drug pipeline and Scott's alleged illegal dealings with his informant, prosecutors on Thursday aimed to provide an insider's view of the way Scott's task force operated.
Wearing a dark suit, white shirt with an open collar and sporting a lengthy, mostly gray beard, Newman testified that at times, the task force headed by Scott operated in "the gray." Other times, it moved into "black areas," which included outright illegal actions or those against the DEA rules.
Scott ran the task force with a strong hand, Newman said.
"He was a hard worker, and he expected you to work hard," Newman said. "If he called you to roll out, he expected you."
But that also meant that when the task force members strayed into the gray or black areas, Scott had other expectations.
"If that happened, and you had a problem with it, you wasn’t going to stay in the task force," Newman said in a gentle drawl.
Newman, who was arrested in 2016 during the early stages of the federal investigation, has already pleaded guilty to two federal counts including armed robbery, and was testifying as part of his plea agreement. He faces at least five years in prison but has not been sentenced.
Newman was on the task force for more than a decade, first as a member of the Hammond Police Department and then, beginning in 2003, as a deputy in the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Task force officers are employees of their local agencies, but almost all of their work is with the DEA. Newman and Scott worked closely together for years, Newman testified.
Responding to questions from Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Miracle, Newman described how he and Scott, working with an informant, developed information on Brown, a Houston-based drug dealer.
Scott decided to reach out to Brown in 2013 and see if he might be convinced to cooperate with the task force and help them make cases in southeastern Louisiana.
Soon, Brown was one of Scott's best informants, Newman testified. The task force, Newman said, told Brown they would turn a blind eye to his activities in other states as long as he helped them in Louisiana.
Newman also testified that Scott received a pickup truck from Brown in Houston but asked Newman to fill out forms saying Brown had given it to Scott and Newman during a meeting in Metairie. Newman did as Scott asked, he said.
Newman also said that Scott asked Brown in 2015 if he knew another Houston-based dealer named Jorge Perralta.
Then, nine months later, on the eve of Perralta's trial in which Brown was scheduled to testify, Newman said Scott sent him to see Brown in jail and show him pictures of Perralta to help firm up Brown's identification of the dealer.
Scott wanted Newman to do that because he had convinced Brown to lie and say that Perralta was present at two drug transactions, Newman said.
Later, when the investigation into the task force was known, Scott told Newman he should say he went to talk to Brown about a guy named "Ivan." Newman said that was just a "cover story."
On cross-examination, defense attorney Matt Coman hammered at Newman's own bad behavior. He asked him if he had taken pills or money during a search in Hammond.
"I took some money," Newman said.
"Was Chad Scott there?" Coman asked.
"No," Newman said.
Coman asked him about his mistress in Kentucky, and whether his wife knew about her. Newman said he had told his wife he had an affair after he had been arrested in connection with this case. Newman also tearfully admitted that he hasn't seen his sons since he went to jail in May 2016.
"That was my choice," he said, wiping his eyes.
Newman also admitted to having used marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy and methamphetamine.
Coman repeatedly challenged Newman's truthfulness, reading transcripts of sworn statements Newman gave to federal investigators in which he said he knew of no illegal activity by the task force, and then asking whether he was lying then or lying now.
He also quoted from transcripts of Newman's phone calls from jail in which he said that prosecutors were going to force him to say whatever they wanted him to say.
"Did you say, 'You know it's basically a way to coerce you to plead guilty or cooperate?' " Coman asked.
"More than likely, yes," Newman replied. Newman said he couldn't remember everything he said, but that he had "highs and lows" in jail, a place he referred to as "pure hell."
Newman admitted that he hoped his testimony would persuade prosecutors to recommend to his judge that he get a sentence reduction.
"So you are here to earn a 5K, correct?" Coman asked, referring to the common term for a sentence reduction recommendation.
"Absolutely," Newman replied.
Newman's testimony took most of the day. He was followed by a federal prosecutor who had participated in the case against Jorge Perralta, the one in which Scott and Brown are alleged to have perjured themselves.
That prosecutor, Jeffrey Sandman, acknowledged that Brown was one of the less important witnesses in the case. His testimony also provided the rare spectacle of a federal prosecutor under direct examination by federal prosecutors and then being cross-examined by Coman, a former federal prosecutor.
Sandman's testimony was followed by Rene Rivera, a DEA administrator who testified about DEA policies regarding the seizure and forfeiture of assets.
This is the first of two trials that Scott faces. A second trial, in which he will face an additional four counts, is scheduled for October.