A New Orleans woman convicted last week of sexually abusing two young girls when she was a teenager will receive no prison time, a judge ruled Thursday.
Neither of the victims had pushed for Chasity Andrews to land behind bars. Criminal District Court Judge Benedict Willard sentenced the 26-year-old to three years of active probation and ordered her to register as a sex offender.
Andrews was convicted of simple rape and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. She had been held at the Orleans Justice Center since Jan. 17.
Two previous sentencing dates had passed without a sentence from Willard.
Willard’s decision came a day after a District Attorney’s Office staff member read into the record statements from parents of the victims, who were well-known to Andrews.
Prosecutors said that Andrews was between 14 and 16 years old when she forced two 5-year-old girls to perform oral sex on each other in an Algiers house where Andrews was living at some point between 2006 and 2008. Andrews also forced one of the girls to perform oral sex on her as she watched pornography for months afterwards, authorities said.
Despite the grotesque abuse the girls described in court, their parents said they hoped Andrews would get help.
"It does not benefit us to see you receive a maximum sentence for this crime," said one girl's mother. "We still eagerly want you to get the help that you need. … I hope that having time to sit with yourself will allow you to confront yourself."
The victims emphasized that they wanted Andrews to receive rehabilitation services, according to Assistant District Attorney Kevin Guillory, who prosecuted the case with Arthur Mitchell IV.
In court minutes, Willard said he would honor the family’s request by sentencing Andrews to receive “any/all counseling in this matter.”
Dane Ciolino, a law professor at Loyola University, said counseling services are typically managed through the Louisiana Division of Probation and Parole.
“Judges don’t micro-manage what exact sort of counseling or counselor would be appropriate under the circumstances. They typically will leave that up to Probation. But they will get involved if there’s an issue,” he said.