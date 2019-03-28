Louisiana Insurance Commissioner James Donelon made headlines last month when he directed all bail bondmen that have operated in New Orleans to dig back 14 years into their files and cut partial refund checks to tens of thousands of customers – a bill estimated at $6 million.
The bail bond industry has responded with a sharp rebuke of Donelon’s order, demanding a hearing and suggesting a looming court fight if the department tries to enforce it.
Attorney Stephen Marx, representing a handful of bail bond surety companies, told Donelon in a letter last week that the Republican insurance commissioner went far beyond his authority in imposing “affirmative, onerous, and impossible duties on the entire industry that are not otherwise required by law.”
Donelon’s directive marked a sudden reversal, Marx wrote, for a state agency that had never before taken issue with, or even reviewed, the practice of Orleans Parish bondsmen charging the highest rate in the state.
Similar demands for a hearing before an administrative law judge have been made by other bail bond firms in the wake of Donelon's ruling, Marx said Thursday.
If it survives legal challenge, Donelon’s order would likely force the bail bond companies to issue an average refund of about $100 to the vast majority of people who have paid for bail bonds in Orleans Parish dating to 2005.
That’s when the bondsmen began charging their customers more, after the state Legislature authorized an increased “licensing fee” on all bondsmen in Orleans Parish, equaling one percent of the total bond amount.
The special Orleans Parish bond fee piggybacked off a statewide licensing fee of two percent on all bail bonds.
The statewide fee assessed in each parish goes to a variety of local agencies, including parish courts, sheriffs, district attorneys and public defender programs. But the extra one percent in Orleans Parish – about $500,000 a year – all goes to the court.
What the Legislature didn’t change, though, was a separate statute that sets the “premium” that bail bond customers pay in Louisiana at 12 percent of the total bond amount. That law carves out only one exception: an extra half-percent premium in Jefferson Parish.
Still, Orleans Parish bondsmen soon began passing the local fee increase onto customers, in a practice that continued unabated before the Southern Poverty Law Center filed a complaint with Donelon’s office in September 2017, calling the practice illegal and demanding agency action.
It's part of a broader assault by criminal justice advocates on the money bail industry nationally, with New Orleans serving lately as a primary target.
The SPLC complaint forced Donelon to weigh in on a pivotal question: Who did state lawmakers intend to bill for the extra money to help fund the Orleans Parish criminal court? Bail bondsmen, or the people who come to them for help?
Donelon first punted on the question. He asked a state judge to interpret the competing statutes for him. But the judge threw out the case, saying Donelon first would need to find that a bail bond company had violated the law.
Ultimately, Donelon sided with the advocacy group, finding that the extra one-percent fee for Orleans Parish was always meant “to be absorbed by the industry, not passed on to consumers.”
That last claim was one the commission was making “for the first time ever,” the sureties noted.
Over 14 years, “the Commissioner has not issued any interpretive guidance, suggested that any interpretive guidance was necessary, or publicly informed the bail bond industry that any bond producer or surety was ‘over-charging’ by charging 13 percent,” Marx wrote on behalf of the surety companies.
Lawmakers didn’t raise the 12 percent premium, Marx argued, because the licensing fee is a separate pass-through - apples and oranges.
The sureties claim the department was even explicit at times in endorsing the practice. Donelon acknowledged as much in his Feb. 20 directive, writing that the bond companies “may have been erroneously informed that they could charge 13 percent premium.”
Indeed, a few months before the SPLC filed its complaint, one of Donelon’s top deputies told The Advocate that state law allowed bondsmen to levy the extra charge on customers.
"That's just a pass-through to the jailer," said Barry Ward, deputy commissioner for the agency's Office of Licensing and Compliance.
Ward likened it to small administrative fees that court clerks and sheriffs often charge for processing bond documents.
Well over a year later, his boss concluded differently.
Marx requested a stay in Donelon’s order pending a hearing. He also claimed Donelon’s directive fails to account for a large portion of clients who get bonds on a promise to pay the premium over time and never do.
An Insurance Department spokesman did not immediately return a message Thursday seeking comment on the industry's response.