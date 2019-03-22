Sparks flew at a public forum Friday when Keva Landrum-Johnson, chief judge at Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, accused District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro of resisting her court’s efforts to offer pretrial services and reduce the jail population.

The court's judges have partnered with the city in an effort to trim the lockup’s head count by releasing more defendants on their own recognizance, or by setting lower bails when defendants agree to be monitored by a pretrial services program.

So when Cannizzaro made an admiring comment Friday about the federal pretrial system, where poor defendants are often released without paying bail but subjected to close supervision, Landrum-Johnson took quick exception.

Cannizzaro has stopped sending his prosecutors to initial hearings where commissioners make decisions on whether to release prisoners or require bail. He also has lambasted city efforts to reduce the jail population as a naive experiment that will endanger public safety.

“We are attempting to get people who are nonviolent offenders, release them from jail and help reduce the jail population,” Landrum-Johnson said. “I have to be honest, Mr. Cannizzaro — you have not been a willing participant in this.”

The exchange brought to the surface previously hidden friction between Cannizzaro and Landrum-Johnson, who is rumored to be mulling a run for his office next year. The forum could offer a preview of the tenor of that race if Cannizzaro runs again. He said Friday that he has yet to make a decision.

The politicians shared a narrow couch with only Sheriff Marlin Gusman between them at a criminal justice forum hosted by The Atlantic magazine. At one point, the sheriff mustered a joke about the tension in the air.

“I see why I'm sitting between the two,” he said.

Meanwhile, the sole announced candidate in the 2020 district attorney's race, City Councilman Jason Williams, sat feet away in the front row of the audience.

Judicial canons usually prevent Landrum-Johnson from entering the political fray, but the forum offered her a rare chance to lay out her vision of criminal justice reform.

If Williams and Landrum-Johnson both run against Cannizzaro, they could vie for the support of the city's more progressive voters.

Cannizzaro and Landrum-Johnson both said there is a need for more mental health and substance abuse services. But they offered competing visions on whether the city should be pushing to lower its jail population.

Landrum-Johnson praised that effort and said she would like eventually to do away with cash bail entirely in favor of a system like the one used in Washington, D.C., where judges decide only whether to detain or release defendants ahead of trial. That would likely require a change to state law.

She also expressed skepticism about the war on drugs and Louisiana's habitual-offender law, which ratchets up penalties for defendants with prior felony convictions.

“None of those things are truly affecting our crime rate in a positive way,” she said.

Cannizzaro said about 90 percent of inmates in the Orleans Justice Center are there “for violent crimes.” He added that he supports releasing defendants ahead of trial when appropriate, but not solely for the sake of trimming the jail's population.

The district attorney said that unlike the federal system, New Orleans courts don't have the money to offer close case management for defendants awaiting trial.

“We don't have the necessary funds to start addressing those issues from the moment a person gets out of jail,” he said. “We have to ultimately wait until, hopefully, I can place them in a diversion program in my office or the judge gives them probation, and then the services can be directed.”

That comment prompted the retort from Landrum-Johnson about the court’s push to expand its pretrial services program, which began under former Mayor Mitch Landrieu and has continued under Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Cannizzaro said his office has not been involved in the pretrial services program because it is a “judicial function.”

“The judge makes a determination as to who is to be released and who is to participate in that program,” he said.

The city has dedicated $890,000 for pretrial services in its 2019 budget, up from $750,000 in 2018. Last year, 381 people were placed on pretrial supervision at their first court appearance after their arrest, according to City Hall.

Services offered by the program, which is administered by the state Supreme Court, include court date reminder calls, check-ins with a case manager and referrals to service providers for mental health care or substance abuse treatment.