An 18-year-old from New Orleans was charged Thursday in connection with a fatal double shooting on a 6th Ward block with a history of gang violence, Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office said.
An Orleans Parish grand jury indicted Rontrell Keller in the second-degree murder of 19-year-old Webster Rainey, the attempted second-degree murder of a 9-year-old boy, obstruction of justice and possession of a stolen firearm.
Authorities said Keller was 17 when he opened fire on a front porch in the 2600 block of Dumaine Street on Jan. 9, hitting both victims. Rainey died on Feb. 7 from an infection of the gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. The 9-year-old boy was wounded in the left ankle.
Keller also shot himself in the leg as he fled the scene, according to police. He was arrested two days later.
If convicted, Keller would face life imprisonment with the possibility of parole, since he was a juvenile at the time of the killing.
Rainey was a budding photographer who had attended Lake Area High School, the Net Charter School, and Delgado Community College, according to an obituary.
The 2600 block of Dumaine Street has been the site of several killings since Hurricane Katrina. In May 2018, prosecutors charged nine men with racketeering in connection with an alleged drug ring there.