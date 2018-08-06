A Jamaican student athlete at Southern University of New Orleans took part in a telephone lottery scam that preyed on the elderly, federal prosecutors said in an indictment filed Friday.
Alex Saunders, 26, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in the Eastern District of Louisiana.
Prosecutors allege that Saunders and a Texas woman set up bank accounts in the United States to assist a lottery scam operated out of Jamaica. The accounts they opened in the U.S. were used to transfer money to the island nation, prosecutors allege.
Between August 2013 and December 2015, the scammers placed phone calls to the elderly and mentally infirm to convince them that they had won lotteries like the Publisher’s Clearing House Sweepstakes, according to the indictment.
But there was a catch, according to the callers. The supposed “winners” would have to wire or mail money upfront in order to claim their winnings.
The feds said that an 83-year-old person living in Tuscon, Arizona sent $9,000 to Saunders’ bank account in November 2014. Saunders transferred more than $8,000 to the bank account of a co-conspirator in Jamaica, Andrew Bowyer, the indictment said.
Then in March 2015, an 83-year-old person in Fort Walton Beach mailed Saunders a check payable to cash for $3,500, prosecutors said. Saunders sent a wire transfer including that money to Bowyer the next day, according to the indictment.
The victim sent another $6,000 check days later, prosecutors said.
U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier sentenced Bowyer to 6½ years in prison in July last year. The Texas woman, Debra Krom, was charged in a federal indictment and faces trial in November.
Saunders was charged in a bill of information, which usually indicates that a defendant intends to plead guilty.
His arraignment is set for Aug. 27. It was unclear whether he had an attorney as of Monday.
A SUNO spokesperson said she was gathering information about Saunders’ status as a student when reached on Monday morning.