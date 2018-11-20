A former bailiff in 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography last week and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Scott Cassard, 37, of Terrytown, admitted to possessing pornography involving children under 13 years old. He was arrested in 2016 and again in 2017, and investigators found he had run internet searches containing the terms "cannibals eating children," "child like sex dolls" and "preteen rape."
Cassard, who faced 10 to 40 years in prison, was given credit for time served but will not be eligible for parole, probation or a suspended sentence. He will also have to register as a sex offender, according to the sentence handed down Thursday by Judge William Credo, who is presiding in Division E pro tempore.
Cassard was jailed on 13 counts of juvenile pornography possession on May 31, 2016 after it was discovered that someone had uploaded images of child sex abuse online using Cassard's email account, telephone number and internet protocol address.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office fired Cassard from his job as a bailiff when he was arrested. He posted $32,500 bail and was released from prison, but the ongoing investigation revealed more photos and he was arrested again in March 2017 on 65 counts of child pornography possession.
Prosecutors argued unsuccessfully that Cassard should have been held without bond based on an admission to investigators that he had viewed child pornography, as well as search terms involving child sex tourism and rape. Cassard was instead ordered held on $195,000 bond.