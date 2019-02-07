An elderly woman walked slowly to the witness stand Thursday to address the New Orleans pastor who bilked her out of $33,000 in Road Home money.

As her eyes began welling with tears, a prosecutor rushed to Mary Scales’ side with a stack of tissues.

The 77-year-old woman fought through her emotions to talk about her sleepless nights in a still-unfinished home.

“It hurts,” Scales said. “He was wrong. He told me he was a preacher, and I trusted him.”

Soon after she addressed the court, Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Franz Zibilich sentenced Eljiah Mealancon to four years in prison, despite a fumbling apology and belated $5,000 restitution payment.

Prosecutors said Mealancon’s journey to the jailhouse began in 2010, when he took Scales’ recovery check with a promise to restore a home swamped by Hurricane Katrina's floodwaters.

Mealancon, the 59-year-old pastor of Elijah Christian Ministries, never did the work. Zibilich convicted him at a bench trial in November on one count of unauthorized use of movables, namely Scales’ cash.

The judge had the power to sentence Mealancon to anything from probation to five years in prison.

In a lengthy sentencing statement, the judge said Mealancon’s scam was one of the worst he has ever seen.

“What is so devastating is that you took advantage of your victim when she was most vulnerable. A man of the cloth who should have been utilizing your position to help people,” Zibilich said. “You actually used and almost called upon God to assist you in your crimes, sir. I cannot imagine anything more despicable and deplorable than that.”

Zibilich’s decision on a sentence came after Mealancon missed five previous sentencing dates. Defense attorney Ronald Haley said his client’s “psychotic break” caused him to miss one of them.

Last week Mealancon was finally arrested and taken to jail. When he appeared in court Thursday, he wore an orange jumpsuit and shackles.

“I do apologize. But there was some misunderstanding, some things transpired. This was the time of the devastation,” he said.

Mealancon said he still had the cabinets he had promised to put in Scales’ house in storage.

That prompted the judge to tick off all the ways the preacher failed her. He said Mealancon promised to gut the home, replace rotten wood, refurbish the floors, install ceramic tile, put in new windows and fix the baseboard. None of that was done, except for a puny attempt at gutting, the judge said.

These days, Scales said, she lives in the half of her house that has been fixed. She can’t pay her bills because the other half cannot be rented.

Mealancon arrived in court with his latest attempt to avoid jail: a $5,000 check.

“I believe that if he’s given the opportunity, he will make right on this to this lady, and I mean that with all sincerity,” Haley said.

Assistant District Attorney Nick Bergeron said Mealancon had been given years to make the situation right, to no avail.

Zibilich said the check led him to chop a year off Mealancon’s sentence. But no more.

On top of his prison sentence, Mealancon must pay $25,000 more in restitution.

“I begged him to go make this right. So now all of a sudden he’s in a position where he can start making this right? That’s insulting to me,” Zibilich said.