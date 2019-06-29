A New Orleans jury late Friday night returned a mixed verdict against one of two men charged in the 2016 mass shooting on Bourbon Street, handing him two convictions but deadlocking on a murder count.

The verdict for 22-year-old Travon Manuel came after a tumultuous scene inside Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Camille Buras’ courtroom, where it appeared at first that the jury had reached a verdict on all charges. The jury was sent back to deliberate more after it became clear jurors could not decide on the murder count.

In the end, the jury convicted Manuel of attempted manslaughter and attempted obstruction of justice. He faces up to 20 years in prison at an Aug. 9 court date.

But jurors could not reach a verdict on a second-degree murder charge against Manuel in the killing of Baton Rouge tattoo artist Demontris Toliver. That means Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office will now have to decide whether to re-try Manuel.

The 2016 shooting on the city's signature street left nine people wounded and Toliver dead. Over the course of a four-day trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Manuel and another man from Lafayette, Jordan Clay, encountered each other in the 100 block of Bourbon Street early on Nov. 27, 2016.

The street was packed with crowds in town for the annual Bayou Classic football game. Witnesses said Clay and Manuel exchanged words before whipping out handguns and shooting at each other.

Prosecutors said a surveillance video from a nearby restaurant showed Manuel firing first. Taking to the stand on Thursday and Friday, Manuel claimed that either Clay fired first, or that their first shots were simultaneous.

Manuel’s defense team, Baton Rouge attorneys Ron Haley and Dedrick Moore, also claimed that the video lacked critical context. They said it did not show an earlier, threatening encounter between Clay's and Manuel’s groups of friends. They also suggested that a friend of Clay’s who was wounded in the shootout, Deion Ben, might have displayed a gun just before Manuel opened fire.

Assistant District Attorneys Mike Trummel and Daniel Smart dismissed the claim that Ben had a gun, pointing to the fact that he did not have a weapon when he was brought to the hospital. They also said that Manuel had failed to retreat despite the fact that he was illegally carrying a .40 caliber handgun concealed in his waistband.

Manuel was charged with second-degree murder in Toliver's death, attempted second-degree murder in the wounding of the nine other victims, and obstruction of justice for allegedly disposing of clothes he wore during the shootout.

Haley said late on Friday night, the jury initially announced that it had reached a verdict on the murder count. But then there was "confusion," he said.

"Come to find out, they had not reached a consensus on count one," the murder charge, Haley said. "The jury then retired for some time, still could not make a decision, and then the judge declared a mistrial as to the hung jury on count one."

Despite the mixed verdict, Haley said he was pleased that Manuel had been spared, for now, from the automatic life sentence that would have come with a murder conviction.

“We do appreciate the diligence that the jury took in this matter given the seriousness of the situation,” Haley said. “At this point it’s up to the district attorney as to whether they decide to try the case again on count one …. That is their right, and if they do so we’ll be prepared to go to trial.”

Cannizzaro’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Clay is to be tried separately at a later date.