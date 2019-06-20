A fleeting but forbidden reference to the prior criminal history of a man accused of killing a Bourbon Street DJ brought a murder trial to a sudden halt on Wednesday, further delaying a court case that has lingered more than four years since an indictment was issued.

Both sides said the brief reference to defendant Travis Cochran’s prior conviction was an accident. However, Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Benedict Willard ultimately granted a defense attorney’s request for a mistrial.

The abrupt end to the trial now means a longer wait for a verdict for the family of Ahmad Sheppard, who was shot to death in a Lower Garden District apartment in 2013.

Cochran, 32, is accused of breaking into the apartment of Sheppard’s neighbor on the night of June 14, 2013. Investigators believe Cochran and another man bound and shot Sheppard while they robbed his neighbor’s apartment.

A woman who was inside the apartment testified Tuesday that she could not identify Cochran. However, prosecutors said DNA evidence from a glove in the apartment placed him on the scene.

Weeks after the robbery, Cochran gave New Orleans police an interview in which he denied ever going inside the apartment in the 2000 block of Prytania Street, or knowing either Sheppard and his neighbor.

The video was a crucial piece of evidence against Cochran. Prosecutors played it when the lead detective took the stand on Wednesday.

But as they skipped between sections of the tape, prosecutors played a few seconds of the video where Cochran’s former defense attorney, who was present for the interview, mentioned his "probation violation issues.”

Cochran pleaded guilty to crack cocaine possession in September 2011 and was sentenced to three years of probation.

Louisiana law generally prohibits the mention of prior criminal violations at a trial unless they have a direct connection to the charges being considered by a jury. Willard had issued an order barring mention of the cocaine charge.

With the jury out of earshot after the video was played, defense attorney Kevin Boshea moved for a mistrial.

Assistant District Attorney Kevin Guillory, who was trying the case with two other prosecutors, argued that the short reference to Cochran’s probation should not end the trial.

“We had a series of time stamps. This is obviously one we must have missed,” he said.

Willard initially denied the mistrial request. But when Boshea re-urged it after a lunch break, Willard granted it.

Prosecutors did not file an appeal of Willard’s ruling. They were faced with the prospect of a mid-trial legal challenge from Boshea or the video becoming an issue on a post-conviction appeal.

Cochran was returned to the New Orleans jail to await his next trial. He was indicted in March 2015 and is being held in lieu of $1.6 million bail.

Before this week, the case had been set for trial 19 times since April 2016, court records show. It has been continued at the state’s request nine times, at the defense’s request six times and by joint request four times.