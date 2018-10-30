A defense lawyer told an Orleans Parish judge that handing a 61-year-old veteran a long prison term for manslaughter would essentially be a death sentence because of the man's age and advanced Parkinson's disease.

But Criminal District Court Judge Darryl Derbigny would have none of that argument Tuesday.

Richard Donovan was convicted earlier this year of manslaughter in the killing of Bernell Collins Sr., 36, inside Donovan's apartment.

Derbigny brushed away arguments from Donovan's defense team that the killing was provoked.

"This was an execution-style killing, pure and simple," the judge said. "This was deliberate and an incredibly violent act against a person who had no chance of defending himself because the shot was in the back of the head."

The judge then handed Donovan the maximum sentence of 40 years, without a chance of parole, to audible cries of relief from Collins' family.

Donovan leaned on a cane in the courtroom and shook visibly from his Parkinson's, but he showed no emotion at the sentence.

The shooting happened in Donovan’s second-floor apartment in the 700 block of Lyons Street on Sept. 30, 2016.

Police said Donovan for weeks had allowed Collins, a neighborhood acquaintance and father of seven children, to sleep on his couch. But the men’s interactions were rocky, according to attorney Leon Roche of the Orleans Public Defenders.

Roche and his co-counsel Jennifer Hull said that Collins pushed Donovan around emotionally and physically. They also claimed that Collins had barged into the apartment the night before Donovan received his monthly veteran's disability check to force Donovan to withdraw money for him.

Prosecutors said that by Donovan's own admission, there was no imminent threat to Donovan’s life at the time of the shooting — that he simply did not like Collins’ “attitude.” They also suggested that Collins was asleep at the time he was shot.

Donovan never notified police that he shot Collins. Instead, when officers came to the apartment for a wellness check on Collins, Donovan barricaded himself inside and held off SWAT officers for hours. By the time they entered the residence, Donovan had dragged Collins' body into a bathroom.

Jurors voted 10-2 for manslaughter at the August trial. The two dissenters wanted a second-degree murder conviction, the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office said.

In victim-impact statements, relatives said they suffered through the defense's arguments at trial.

"My family and I had to sit here and listen to all the lies that was told like, 'Bernell was a monster,' " said Donna Collins, the dead man's mother. "But in reality, who really is the monster? Who kills a man in his sleep, ties him up, drags him up into the bathroom, fixes a cup of coffee and tries to clean up all his mess?

"Bernell was loved. He gave love. He showed respect. He had a smile that was awesome."

Collins' daughter Brienell, a 15-year-old who wore a plaid school uniform, also testified. "After two years, I still want to know why, and I don’t understand why my dad’s life has been taken," she said. "Nothing’s been the same at all."

Roche, however, said the state never contradicted the defense's claims that Collins was the person who brought the gun into the apartment or that he was trying to take Donovan's money. Collins had racked up more than 35 arrests by the time of his death, Roche said.

Jurors voted to convict Donovan of manslaughter because they "didn’t want to see him spending the rest of his life in jail," he said.

But Assistant District Attorney Sarah Dawkins said the jury had "roundly rejected" Donovan's claims of self-defense.

The judge said his sympathy was limited by the nature of the crime — and because Donovan had killed before. Donovan was convicted of manslaughter for strangling his wife to death in their Kenner home in 1993. He served five years of a 10-year sentence in that case.

Although jurors were not informed of the previous killing so as not to bias them, prosecutors were allowed to raise it at the sentencing.

"There’s nothing I can do to restore this man’s life to bring you some closure," Derbigny told Collins' family. "But I’m in a position to make sure that (Donovan is) never in a position to do this to anybody again."

