The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office has charged Dan Bright — who spent years on death row before his murder conviction in an earlier case was overturned — with attempted murder in a Lower 9th Ward stabbing.

Bright, 50, was charged with attempted second-degree murder in a May 13 bill of information. He is accused of stabbing another man in the 1200 block of Delery Street on March 13. The victim suffered serious injuries but survived.

Bright pleaded not guilty. He remained in custody Monday in lieu of posting $400,000 bail.

He is known for his long legal fight to overturn his conviction in a January 1995 armed robbery and killing outside a 9th Ward bar.

After Bright’s sentence was reduced to life imprisonment, lawyers including the Innocence Project New Orleans uncovered evidence that the FBI had received information that someone else did the killing.

Prosecutors also suppressed information that could have been used to discredit the state’s sole eyewitness, the Louisiana Supreme Court found when it vacated Bright's conviction in 2004.

Despite receiving a settlement agreement for $251,320 in state money for the wrongfully convicted, Bright had fallen on hard times in recent years, according to those who know him.

He is being represented by private defense attorneys Lance Unglesby and Chris Murrell.

Murrell said he would be watching how prosecutors proceed with the case carefully, given Bright’s prior experience with the District Attorney’s Office.

Under U.S. Supreme Court rulings, prosecutors must turn over information to the defense before a trial starts that could point to a defendant’s innocence or be used to impeach a state witness.

“It is imperative in a case where a man has been wrongfully sent to death row due to the hiding of exculpatory evidence by the Orleans District Attorney’s Office that we now have an open file policy for his case. Our community and society and justice dictates that,” Murrell said.

Murrell said he had “reason to believe” there is information about the new case that prosecutors have not yet disclosed. He did not elaborate.

Criminal District Court Judge Benedict Willard has agreed to hold a hearing on the issue on June 17, Murrell said.

A spokesman for the district attorney declined comment.