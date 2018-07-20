New Orleans prosecutors have refused charges against a coach accused of attempted rape after his accuser told them she considered the incident a “misunderstanding.”

The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office said July 12 that it would not bring charges against Hylton Campbell, the 36-year-old coach of an unidentified team who had adamantly denied allegations that he attempted to rape a female in a New Orleans East house in January.

Campbell, who had maintained his innocence from the start, said Friday that he was gratified by the DA’s decision.

“I knew from day one that this wasn’t going to move forward, because it wasn’t true,” said Campbell, of Metairie.

The female, whose age was not given in court papers, told NOPD Detective Herman Franklin that Campbell forced her into a bed and attempted to rape her in a house in the 9600 block of Hayne Boulevard on the night of Jan. 28 while another person was in a different part of the residence.

However, Campbell said the other person would back up his story that there was “absolutely no sexual contact” between him and his accuser. Campbell also said he was never asked to come in for questioning before his arrest.

The case against Campbell fell apart after New Orleans police arrested him in March, according to a spokesman for the DA.

"The case against this defendant was refused after the victim of the alleged crime moved out of state and ceased cooperating or communicating with local authorities,” Ken Daley said. “Our office was informed through an intermediary that the alleged victim had 'moved on,' considered the incident a 'misunderstanding,' and that she no longer wanted to be part of a criminal case. There was not sufficient other evidence upon which to proceed to trial."

Although Campbell was released on bail after his arrest, he said the accusations nevertheless led him to lose his job as a coach at a university. Neither he nor police have specified where he coached or in which sport.

“It was very hard for me emotionally,” Campbell said of his arrest. “It cost me the job, it cost me my reputation and it cost me a lot more.”